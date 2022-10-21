ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 3

Related
WBOY

How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNS

Final push is on for backers and foes of West Virginia’s Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is probably the most controversial item on the November ballot, and the debate is getting heated. Amendment 2 would give permission to the West Virginia State Legislature to repeal the property tax on vehicles and also eliminate the tax on business equipment and inventories. Governor Jim Justice, who opposes Amendment […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client’s fraud trial is being held in New York, tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an earlier trial ending with a deadlocked jury.
COLORADO STATE
WVNS

Powerball Jackpot hits $625 Million, 8th highest ever

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– An extra $600 million could be pretty helpful for crossing off the holiday gifts that are coming. On Monday, October 24, 2022, West Virginians were like could win the eighth largest Powerball Jackpot in history. It was up to $625 million dollars, hours before the drawing. One Ghent man said he […]
WDTV

FBI Director visits FBI Center in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Clarksburg had a special visitor today. It was the FBI Director himself. FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI Criminal Justice Information services in Clarksburg Tuesday. Wray addressed the top threats facing West Virginia and how the agency is working to keep...
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy