WBOY
How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.
wvpublic.org
Historic Company Store For Sale And A New Tool For Overdose Prevention, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a 100-year-old building in southern West Virginia that is for sale. But it's not just a building, it is a cultural and personal landmark for many. Jessica Lilly spoke with real estate agent and historian David Sibray about the property. Also, in this...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West Virginia Legislature
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley lawyer on Sunday, October 23, 2022, said he plans to sue a Fayette County delegate for sexual harassment, on behalf of a client. Attorney Stephen New said he also plans to file a 30-day notice with the State of West Virginia, warning the state and its insurance carriers of a […]
Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
Weigh in: Are you voting for or against West Virginia Amendment 2?
Amendment 2 is one of the most heated election topics in West Virginia this year. Here's your chance to tell us what you think.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations continue to decline
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,493, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh County. a...
Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two”
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice walked into a Moundsville courtroom with Babydog, but he quickly launched into Amendment Two, calling it “toxic.” He said state senate leaders claimed the car tax could be eliminated, just to fool the voters. They deceived you. They basically hid what they were doing. They don’t care about […]
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 61 bedrooms alone is on sale in Wellsburg, West Virginia. Check out the photos to see more of the sprawling 1901 property.
Final push is on for backers and foes of West Virginia’s Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is probably the most controversial item on the November ballot, and the debate is getting heated. Amendment 2 would give permission to the West Virginia State Legislature to repeal the property tax on vehicles and also eliminate the tax on business equipment and inventories. Governor Jim Justice, who opposes Amendment […]
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
WBOY
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client’s fraud trial is being held in New York, tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an earlier trial ending with a deadlocked jury.
Texas man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth, believed to be from Mexico, other drugs in West Virginia
A Texas man Monday admitted to his role in an operation that moved methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, some of which was believed to be from the southern border, into Morgantown.
Fall turkey hunting to start in 21 counties
West Virginia’s fall turkey hunting season is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24 in 21 counties.
Powerball Jackpot hits $625 Million, 8th highest ever
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– An extra $600 million could be pretty helpful for crossing off the holiday gifts that are coming. On Monday, October 24, 2022, West Virginians were like could win the eighth largest Powerball Jackpot in history. It was up to $625 million dollars, hours before the drawing. One Ghent man said he […]
WDTV
FBI Director visits FBI Center in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Clarksburg had a special visitor today. It was the FBI Director himself. FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the FBI Criminal Justice Information services in Clarksburg Tuesday. Wray addressed the top threats facing West Virginia and how the agency is working to keep...
