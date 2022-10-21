Read full article on original website
Katie Shupperd
3d ago
Hopefully he gets longer than the woman who was let off easy after killing 3 and injuring 1 four years ago and then claimed she didn't know it was a bus that was stopped
WNDU
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County
18-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing into utility pole in Kosciusko County
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
WNDU
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty
WNDU
Teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for role in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison for his role in a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020. Tayshawn Malczynski, 18, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed...
WANE-TV
FWPD: Juveniles in stolen car try to evade police, crash into southeast Fort Wayne apartment building
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Monday afternoon after police tried to stop a stolen car, but said it sped away and eventually slammed into an apartment building at a southeast Fort Wayne intersection. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area...
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
WNDU
Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
WANE-TV
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
Times-Union Newspaper
Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver
An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
WNDU
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
Michigan State Police investigating suspicious deaths in Cass County
22 WSBT
Overnight crash on Toll Road kills one man
One man is dead after a crash on the Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the man from Florida hit a deer around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Shipshewana. He then stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage. Several drivers had to swerve around...
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
abc57.com
Goshen College student passes away following car accident
GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
abc57.com
Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
MSP: Couple dead in ‘isolated’ shooting near Niles
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a married couple at their home east of Niles.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
WNDU
Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft...
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
WNDU
Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Florida man is dead after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night in LaGrange County. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the 111-mile marker. Police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Fla. was driving east in a 2020 Lexus 460 passenger car when he struck a deer in the left lane of road.
Comments / 3