Fulton County, IN

Comments

Katie Shupperd
3d ago

Hopefully he gets longer than the woman who was let off easy after killing 3 and injuring 1 four years ago and then claimed she didn't know it was a bus that was stopped

Reply(1)
2
WNDU

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Man charged in Elkhart Co. barn fires pleads guilty

Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Granger man arrested after robbery of Dollar General Store

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Store. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, 44-year-old Ryan Wilemon, of Granger, was arrested after robbing the Dollar General Store in the 13100 block of State Road 23. A store employee told authorities...
GRANGER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver

An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Overnight crash on Toll Road kills one man

One man is dead after a crash on the Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the man from Florida hit a deer around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Shipshewana. He then stopped his vehicle in the left lane and got out to inspect the damage. Several drivers had to swerve around...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
WOWO News

Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College student passes away following car accident

GOSHEN, Ind. -- 25-year-old Goshen College student-athlete Ezra Kipruto was taken off of life support on Saturday and died from his injuries, which were sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Kipruto entered a curve on County Road 16 and...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police identify 16-year-old as victim of homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Pennsylvania Avenue in South Bend on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. Riggins' family has been notified. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Alcohol, speed led to fatal 3-car crash on southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating what is now a fatal crash that happened Monday on the city’s southeast side. Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Paulding and Decatur roads around 11:45 a.m. Police initially responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Hanna Street and Decatur Road. A section of Paulding Road between Hanna and Decatur is back open after being blocked off near the Sunoco gas station during the initial investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Florida man is dead after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night in LaGrange County. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. near the 111-mile marker. Police say Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Fla. was driving east in a 2020 Lexus 460 passenger car when he struck a deer in the left lane of road.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN

Comments

