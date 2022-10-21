ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes NFL history with feat not even Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes ever reached

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting into a rhythm again, thanks in large part to the play under center of quarterback Joe Burrow. The former LSU Tigers star signal-caller went off anew on Sunday in the Bengals’ 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons at home, passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 34-of-42 completions. He also added 20 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching

Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gives sobering assessment after Buccaneers embarrassing loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not playing the way most people expected of them prior to the 2022 NFL season. That notion has further been highlighted in the Buccaneers’ 21-3 road loss to a Carolina Panthers team that was playing for the first time without Christian McCaffrey and commandeered on the field […] The post Tom Brady gives sobering assessment after Buccaneers embarrassing loss to Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy