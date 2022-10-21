Read full article on original website
Maria College hopes VR nursing program becomes reality
Could learning how to be a nurse using virtual reality help address a statewide shortage of nurses? The administration at Maria College is hoping so, with potentially hundreds of thousands of federal dollars coming in to fund the proposed program.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award
BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
albanyschools.org
Pine Hills celebrate new playground equipment
It was a wonderful day to watch our littlest leaders play! And now they can do it on a new and improved playground built especially for prekindergarten and kindergarten students. Pine Hills Elementary held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the new equipment. Thank you so much to Superintendent Kaweeda...
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Troy Record
Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash
TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
Albany Rural Cemetery holding Trunk or Treat event
Albany Rural Cemetery is holding its second annual Trunk or Treat event on October 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candy and other surprises will be passed out from decorated vehicles and tables at the Cemetery’s Chapel.
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Domestic violence survivors honored in Amsterdam
Domestic violence survivors were recognized on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in a ceremony in front of Montgomery County's Department of Social Services.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Public voting ended on October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
WRGB
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Unity House opens domestic violence services center in Lansingburgh
Additional resources for domestic violence victims and survivors are now available in the Collar City. Unity House officially cut the ribbon on the Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services in Lansingburgh Thursday morning.
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Schenectady YWCA’s 33rd annual Take Back the Night Walk
The Young Women’s Christian Association of Northeastern New York runs the only domestic violence shelter in Schenectady County. During the month of October, they offer additional events to raise awareness and support like tonight’s “Take Back the Night Walk".
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
schenectadymetroplex.com
Capital Region Land Bank/Town of Glenville/Mekeel Team–Up to Board-Up and Secure Former School Building
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Board of Directors of the Capital Region Land Bank this week approved a $10,000 grant that will be used to help with the $30,000 cost of boarding up and securing the Mekeel School property located at 50 Cypress Drive in Glenville. “The Land Bank’s goal...
Lighted tractor parade back in Greenwich this November
The 10th-annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, presented by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
newyorkalmanack.com
10th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl in Saratoga
The Pub Crawl kick-offs with registration at Druthers, 381 Broadway, at 2:30 pm then crawls to The Merc, Caroline Street Pub, the Saratoga City Tavern, Desperate Annie’s, and ends at Bailey’s Saratoga. Pub Crawl participants will enjoy drink specials at each of these establishments. People can take part...
