Albany, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award

BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
albanyschools.org

Pine Hills celebrate new playground equipment

It was a wonderful day to watch our littlest leaders play! And now they can do it on a new and improved playground built especially for prekindergarten and kindergarten students. Pine Hills Elementary held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the new equipment. Thank you so much to Superintendent Kaweeda...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!

I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash

TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

10th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl in Saratoga

The Pub Crawl kick-offs with registration at Druthers, 381 Broadway, at 2:30 pm then crawls to The Merc, Caroline Street Pub, the Saratoga City Tavern, Desperate Annie’s, and ends at Bailey’s Saratoga. Pub Crawl participants will enjoy drink specials at each of these establishments. People can take part...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

