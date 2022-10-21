ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Related
Tri-City Herald

MLB Announces Game Times for World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. It never gets old, right?. For those who were waiting for to plan their schedule for the next few weeks around game times, wait no longer! Major League Baseball has announced that each individual World Series game will begin precisely at 8:03 p.m. EDT. That should give you enough time to get the coffee brewing, grab a couple of friends, and get ready to watch the Phillies take on one of the more fearsome clubs ever assembled in the Houston Astros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?

There were rumblings over the weekend that former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might be interested in a reunion with his former team. Jansen, who spent 12 years in L.A., including 10 as their closer, went to Atlanta on a one-year deal last offseason and is now a free agent once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Aaron Judge Would Be A Perfect Fit For LA, Cost a Concern

The talk of the 2021 off-season was Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge deciding to not sign an extension heading into the 2022 season and instead bet on himself for a giant contract. 62 home runs, 131 RBI's on a .311 batting average later, Judge is not set to hit the market and become one of the highest paid baseball players of all time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers were favored to pick up their first win of the year on Saturday night. After falling short to the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers had an opportunity to face a young and rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team. Despite being the heavy favorites in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

