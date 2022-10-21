Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
cachevalleydaily.com
Aggies’ offense unable to make plays, lose at Wyoming 28-14
LARAMIE, WY – Not all adversity can be overcome. Utah State was forced to start true freshman Bishop Davenport at quarterback – amid a host of other injuries – and the offense failed to produce enough in a 28-14 loss at Wyoming on Saturday. Davenport, who began...
cachevalleydaily.com
Long-time local radio host and sportscaster attains an important milestone
LOGAN — This past August, Al Lewis reached a big milestone – 50 years behind the microphone on NewsTalk KVNU. Lewis was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program this past week to reflect back on his decades of service behind the microphone. In addition to being the current morning man alongside Craig Hislop and Will Feelright, Lewis was the long-time voice for the Utah State Aggies for football and men’s basketball.
cachevalleydaily.com
‘Halloween Laugh-Fest’ is a hoot at Ellen Eccles Theatre
LOGAN — A new Halloween tradition premiered at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Oct. 21 and it’s a welcome addition to the holiday season. The event was a Halloween Laugh-Fest, presented under the aegis of “Pickleville on Tour” by TJ Davis of Pickleville Playhouse fame. As...
