Read full article on original website
Related
realvail.com
Eagle County commissioners launch new Ask Me Anything community outreach program
Eagle County on Monday issued the following press on the Eagle County Commissioners’ new Ask Me Anything community outreach program:. In an effort to grow constituent outreach and receive feedback in an informal setting, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners is launching two new recurring engagement opportunities for the public.
realvail.com
Town of Vail to offer help with new parking system
The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its second parking pass assistance event:. The Town of Vail will host the second of two parking pass assistance events for employees and locals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Council Chambers at the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Rd. in Vail. Participants will receive help in setting up their web-based parker portal, entering their preferred payment method and ensuring their supporting documents are verified. Due to ongoing system testing, passes will not be issued at the event. All passes will be emailed prior to the start of paid parking.
Comments / 0