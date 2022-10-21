The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its second parking pass assistance event:. The Town of Vail will host the second of two parking pass assistance events for employees and locals from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 in the Council Chambers at the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Rd. in Vail. Participants will receive help in setting up their web-based parker portal, entering their preferred payment method and ensuring their supporting documents are verified. Due to ongoing system testing, passes will not be issued at the event. All passes will be emailed prior to the start of paid parking.

VAIL, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO