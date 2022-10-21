Twin teens who escaped Cypress home were severely beaten, starved, forced to eat their own waste by their mother, her younger boyfriend, court docs show

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Be Someone Is Back - Hopefully For GoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Click2Houston.com
Authorities emphasize the importance of safe gun storage after 2 kids killed in separate accidental shootings in Houston area
HOUSTON – Two Harris County children were killed in separate accidental shootings in the span of four days. On Friday, a 12-year-old boy was killed after investigators say his uncle pointed a shotgun in his direction that he thought was unloaded. Three days later, an 8-year-old was shot and...
Click2Houston.com
‘Aggressive panhandler’ accused of smashing woman’s windshield killed in officer-involved shooting in Spring Branch: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect accused of smashing a woman’s windshield was killed in an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 7600 block of Long Point Road...
Click2Houston.com
One year later, family still seeking justice after loved one killed by alleged drunk driver who remains on the run
HOUSTON – Tuesday marked one year since an alleged drunken driver was accused of crashing into a car, killing a woman, and leaving her family fighting for justice. “We love you, Yana,” shouted Imani Rose, sister of Iyana Harris, during a balloon release and memorial at Miller Outdoor Theater in Hermann Park.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in north Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Cypress Station. Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man dead...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old boy arrested, charged after hit-and-run incident that injured teen girl behind Benjamin Davis HS, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle behind Benjamin Davis High School in north Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard around 7 a.m. in...
Click2Houston.com
53-Year-old Cleveland man vanished before truck found stripped; officials and family suspect foul play
CLEVELAND – Officials at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office say they’re working hard to find 53-year-old David Yackov. The quest for answers is especially urgent because investigators and family members suspect foul play. On Monday, a continuous stream of tears flowed from Yackov’s family members who...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after stabbing woman multiple times in front of their 4 children, police say
HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing the mother of his children multiple times over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mohamad Altabari? Police searching for driver who fatally struck man walking along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run and failure to stop and render aid case. Police said, around 8:52 p.m. on March 20, Mohamad Altabari was walking northbound in the 6800...
Click2Houston.com
Man struck by vehicle while landscaping near neighborhood in Spring, Pct. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A man was struck by a vehicle while he was landscaping near a neighborhood in Spring Tuesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies received reports about an auto-pedestrian crash in the 9400 block of Gleannloch Forest Drive near Richlawn Drive. The man was...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition following a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at a Chevron gas station located...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Click2Houston.com
‘We’re coming back stronger than ever’: Houston area bike group returns to streets after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON – Pride Bike Ride Houston returned to its weekly tradition Tuesday night, exactly two weeks after a hit-and-run driver killed one of their own. Organizers said they had one of the largest group turnouts ever, as other bike groups joined them in pedaling from Montrose, to the Museum District, through Downtown, and back to the Heights.
Click2Houston.com
The Rose Mobile Mammography Coach catching cancer early in women across southeast Texas
HOUSTON – Cassandra Tyson is a busy woman with a talent for making jewelry. Getting a mammogram wasn’t in her plans until one day she says she saw a sign. “Saw the bus in the parking lot right, right where I worked,” Tyson explained. The bus was...
Click2Houston.com
Neighbors stunned after more than 130 cats living in deplorable conditions seized from Sugar Land home
The city of Sugar Land’s animal shelter was already overcrowded and dealing with staffing shortages due to half its workers being fired for unauthorized euthanizations. Now, an influx of 138 cats removed from a hoarding house has added another layer of complication. A Lakefield subdivision homeowner, who spoke to...
Click2Houston.com
Wrong way driver in Slingshot crashes through 4 vehicles in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after he plowed through four vehicles with his slingshot while driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County, deputies say. Deputies responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. The man, driving a Slingshot, was driving westbound on the eastbound...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Comments / 1