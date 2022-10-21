FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.

