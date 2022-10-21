Read full article on original website
Man involved in Kentucky police department-linked shooting dies
A man involved in a shooting associated with the Nicholasville Police Department has died. Twenty-two-year-old Desman LaDuke died of a gunshot wound after he was transported to UK Medical Center, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office told the Lexington-Herald Leader on Sunday. In a news release, the Kentucky State Police...
Coroner releases name of woman found shot to death on Maple Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County coroner has released the name of a woman found shot to death Tuesday morning at a home on Maple Avenue in Lexington. The coroner has identified the woman as 33-year-old Nicole Morton. The coroner says her cause of death is from a...
Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
Domestic abuse survivors share their stories during vigil held in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and advocates are trying to spread the word in Lexington. “The unfortunate thing is when you’re a victim you kind of lose yourself. And you don’t recognize that you’ve lost yourself,” said April Balentine. Nine years...
Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
Lexington man bought homes, jet skis, jeeps, with embezzled money: DOJ
A Lexington man has been sentenced for embezzling over $2 million from his employer in High Point, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced.
KSP: Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County
JESSAMINE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County Friday afternoon. In a release, Kentucky State Police said officers were requested by the Nicholasville Police Department to investigate the shooting around 1:30 p.m. KSP said early investigation revealed NPD responded to a suicidal...
Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A student is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus, Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess said. Sheriff Bess said the driver hit the student around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-127 north of Owenton. The...
Harrison County Sheriff’s office calls for investigation after inmate dies by suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a Harrison County corrections inmate died by suicide early Sunday morning. Around 4:53 a.m., corrections officers went into 35-year-old Raymond Frederick Toops’ cell after he did not come to the door during the morning med pass. A release from the...
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
Crystal Rogers search Day 3: Crime scene experts call FBI setup 'intense'
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The FBI is back at a Bardstown farm on Wednesday for day three of a new search for clues in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Rogers disappeared in 2015. The farm where agents are searching is the last place she was seen alive. Hear from Rogers'...
Drug task force director discusses fentanyl seizure
JACKSON, Tenn. — A traffic stop on Interstate 40 led to the discovery of 22 pounds of fentanyl. Thursday morning on Interstate 40 near the Shelby-Fayette County line, agents were working traffic on the interstate, looking for suspicious activity when an agent observed a vehicle with fake Texas tags.
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo
