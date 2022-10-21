ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Man involved in Kentucky police department-linked shooting dies

A man involved in a shooting associated with the Nicholasville Police Department has died. Twenty-two-year-old Desman LaDuke died of a gunshot wound after he was transported to UK Medical Center, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office told the Lexington-Herald Leader on Sunday. In a news release, the Kentucky State Police...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Child hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A student is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus, Owen County Sheriff Mark Bess said. Sheriff Bess said the driver hit the student around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-127 north of Owenton. The...
OWEN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WBBJ

Drug task force director discusses fentanyl seizure

JACKSON, Tenn. — A traffic stop on Interstate 40 led to the discovery of 22 pounds of fentanyl. Thursday morning on Interstate 40 near the Shelby-Fayette County line, agents were working traffic on the interstate, looking for suspicious activity when an agent observed a vehicle with fake Texas tags.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters respond to early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sunday morning. The fire department got a call around 6 am for a structure fire on E 7th street and Lancaster Ave. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy flames and smoke from the house. The residents were able to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coach Cal reflects on eastern Ky. miner in viral photo

WATCH | Fmr. coach who resigned after DUI questions treatment after suspension of another coach accused of sex crime. After the arrest, that coach, Matthew Perraut, was placed on suspension, and that decision has one former Bourbon County school employee questioning the district’s actions.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

