Montgomery, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back

Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route

The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza

Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy

New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Abandoned Animal Rescue celebrating 20 years in Magnolia

Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. (Courtesy Abandoned Animal Rescue) Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the organization confirmed in an email. The all-volunteer nonprofit was founded in 2002 and runs solely on donations. 32632 Wright Road, Magnolia. 281-789-4142. www.aartexas.org.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant

Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit

Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name

A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston area’s first Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024

“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

