Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Check out October's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Sunset Ridge, 77396
Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. Median...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Montgomery County Precinct 4 completes Community Drive expansion project
Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a continual turning lane between Hwy. 59 and Loop 494. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a...
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route
The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy
New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
Abandoned Animal Rescue celebrating 20 years in Magnolia
Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. (Courtesy Abandoned Animal Rescue) Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the organization confirmed in an email. The all-volunteer nonprofit was founded in 2002 and runs solely on donations. 32632 Wright Road, Magnolia. 281-789-4142. www.aartexas.org.
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant
Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Median price of homes sold rises year over year in most ZIP codes in Conroe, Montgomery in September
The median price of homes sold rose in seven of eight ZIP codes, excluding Montgomery ZIP code 77356. (Courtesy Pexels) Year over year, four ZIP codes primarily in the Conroe area saw the number of homes sold increase while four other local ZIP codes saw a decrease in the number of homes sold in September.
Fire tears through renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a fire at a renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County. The hazmat team has been called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM1994 at Long Point in Fairchild. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal tweeted...
Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit
Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
Clear Creek ISD honors League City Mayor Pat Hallisey ahead of his retirement
Superintendent Karen Engle shakes League City Mayor Pat Hallisey's hand as the board celebrates him ahead of his November retirement. (Community Impact staff) The Clear Creek ISD board of trustees recognized League City Mayor Pat Hallisey’s impact on the district ahead of his November retirement after serving in the role since 2016.
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
Houston area’s first Great Wolf Lodge coming to Webster in 2024
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
