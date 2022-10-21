The Dallas Mavericks have managed to get off to hot starts in each of their initial two games to begin the 2022-23 season. The Mavs have outscored their opponents by a 30-point margin in the first quarter of their two games, with Doncic averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the opening period alone. No player is averaging more points in the opening period of games so far.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO