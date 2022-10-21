Read full article on original website
Explaining the Green space tax on the ballot in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Voters in the Lowcountry are not just deciding which candidates they want to lead them, they must also choose if they will pay more when buying things in Beaufort County. It was the talk on early voting in Beaufort on Monday, mostly because several people who were in line to […]
wtoc.com
Public meeting held to discuss affordable housing in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Affordable housing has been a problem on Hilton Head for years, but a recent threat you may remember is now sparking change. As hundreds of people’s leases were nearly terminated, town leaders say they realized action needed to be taken immediately to address the issue.
wtoc.com
Beaufort County opens new tennis court that’s over half a million dollars
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County officially opened new tennis courts that they spent over half a million dollars on. “I learned tennis or how to hit the ball, on that court right there back in the early 1960s,” Beaufort County Council member, York Glover said. For decades...
wtoc.com
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
wtoc.com
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Manufacturing Plant coming to Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the beginning of a huge project in Bryan County and the state of Georgia. The groundbreaking of the new Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the mega site is happening Tuesday morning. Hyundai Motor Group is putting $5.5 billion toward a fully dedicated electric vehicle...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
wtoc.com
First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region. It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo. Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against...
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
wtoc.com
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening. Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the...
Money from school zone cameras used to fund search for Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been 19 days since little Quinton Simon went missing. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said while they believe Simon is likely dead, they intend to find his remains and bring him home nonetheless. Since this case began, dozens of investigators comprised of Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, […]
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Jose Munoz from Hyundai Motor Group
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big day for the Coastal Empire. Hyundai officially breaking ground in Bryan County for the new mega site.
8 defendants charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty. The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs. According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison […]
Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled in Savannah Thursday now corrected
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah. The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated […]
wtoc.com
Early voting begins Monday in S.C.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina voters begin the early voting process Monday morning. The Board of Elections and Registration says there are two big things you need to do. First of all, bring your ID and second, look over the sample ballot before coming. They will be handing out there papers to people in line to go over the two constitutional questions and two local questions that will be on the ballot.
blufftontoday.com
Alex Murdaugh’s Spanish-speaking housekeeper at center of Mexican citizen’s lawsuit
Several prominent Hampton lawyers recently sued in conjunction with disbarred and accused South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh have filed a joint dismissal motion, asking for opposing attorneys to be sanctioned and outlining how Murdaugh’s former household employee is allegedly involved in the legal actions. Orangeburg attorneys...
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation. Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
wtoc.com
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
WJCL
Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
wtoc.com
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
