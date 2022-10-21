ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location

There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region. It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo. Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening. Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

8 defendants charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty. The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs. According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Early voting begins Monday in S.C.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina voters begin the early voting process Monday morning. The Board of Elections and Registration says there are two big things you need to do. First of all, bring your ID and second, look over the sample ballot before coming. They will be handing out there papers to people in line to go over the two constitutional questions and two local questions that will be on the ballot.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police: Crane hits power lines, forces temporary closure of I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 5:05 p.m.:The closures are now affecting both East and Westbound lanes. The Savannah Police Department said drivers should expect this to continue on and off until repairs are completed. Initial report: All eastbound lanes of I-16 past Chatham Parkway had to temporarily be closed on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
SAVANNAH, GA

