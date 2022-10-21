ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KSBW.com

Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Pajaro Valley school district calls bus driver sickout 'unlawful'

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A sickout by school bus drivers in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District is being described as unlawful and a violation of the CSEA Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to a statement released late Monday by district superintendent Michelle Rodriguez. The same letter says the bus drivers...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Seaside swears in new police Chief Nicholas Borges

SEASIDE, Calif. — Seaside honored Nicholas (Nick) Borges as their new police chief Tuesday. The city held a promotional swearing-in ceremony at city hall Tuesday evening. Borges was selected to be the city's police chief in August 2022 following a highly competitive selection and recruitment process. He was promoted after serving as acting police chief for a year following the departure of Chief Abdul Pridgen in August 2021.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Seven Trees, near San Jose, around 11:42 a.m. on Tuesday. Video Player: Central Coast Spotlight: Earthquake capital of the world. The quake shook through the Central Coast for several seconds. According to the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Historic downtown Salinas building now ready for people to call home

SALINAS, Calif. — A project in downtown Salinas that has been years in the making is now finished and ready for tenants. The six-story Salinas National Bank building at 301 South Main St. has been transformed into a residential tower with commercial space on the bottom floor. Alvarado Street Brewery will be the building's first commercial tenant.
SALINAS, CA

