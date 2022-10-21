ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

When is a mayor not a mayor? Supreme Court ponders term limits amendment

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver judge wrongly terminated cognitively-impaired mother's parental rights, appeals court says

In a case involving domestic violence, homelessness and a special-needs child, Colorado's second-highest court determined a Denver judge wrongly terminated a cognitively-impaired woman's parental rights based on inaccurate findings about her disability. By 2-1, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals concluded the facts did not support Juvenile Court...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

SONDERMANN | Sizing up the election in the homestretch

As the candidates round the final turn and enter the homestretch, let’s size up where things stand and the prospects ahead. This election year began with every expectation of a Republican rout. Rampant inflation and an unpopular president combined with the historical trend of off-year elections spelled a tidal wave that would drown Democratic dreams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Fetterman would back Biden in 2024; Oz would support Trump

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) both said during Tuesday’s debate they would support their parties’ standard-bearers if they decided to make presidential bids in 2024. Their answers came during a debate hosted by Nexstar, which owns The Hill, in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge finds no evidence of age discrimination against former Aurora teacher

A former teacher in Aurora produced no evidence the school district discriminated against him on the basis of his age, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday in throwing out the civil rights lawsuit of David Trujillo. Trujillo attempted to argue Aurora Public Schools acted with discriminatory intent when it ended...
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy