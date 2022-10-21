When is a mayor not a mayor? Supreme Court ponders term limits amendment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
RTD discontinues Aurora R Line shuttle bus serviceHeather WillardAurora, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Road work causes major traffic delays in Lone TreeNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Related
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Celebrating a new federal judge, state Supreme Court's latest arguments
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the federal courthouse in downtown Denver to officially celebrate the appointment of a history-making judge, and the Colorado Supreme Court heard oral arguments in matters criminal, civil and political.
Alito says Supreme Court leak made him a 'target for assassination'
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said Tuesday that the unprecedented leak of the draft abortion case opinion made him feel like a “target of assassination.”
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court chief sought to restrict media's access to information surrounding scandal investigation
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright last year insisted the commission investigating allegations of judicial misconduct issue a subpoena for any information in order to prevent the media – and by extension the public – from getting access to details about the scandal inquiry, according to emails obtained by The Denver Gazette.
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge green-lights forced-labor lawsuit against operator of Aurora detention center
A federal judge last week refused to throw out a long-running lawsuit against private prison operator The GEO Group, and is instead permitting a jury to decide whether the company violated federal human trafficking law and unjustly enriched itself off of detainee labor in Aurora. In unusually strong terms, U.S....
coloradopolitics.com
Denver judge wrongly terminated cognitively-impaired mother's parental rights, appeals court says
In a case involving domestic violence, homelessness and a special-needs child, Colorado's second-highest court determined a Denver judge wrongly terminated a cognitively-impaired woman's parental rights based on inaccurate findings about her disability. By 2-1, a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals concluded the facts did not support Juvenile Court...
coloradopolitics.com
SONDERMANN | Sizing up the election in the homestretch
As the candidates round the final turn and enter the homestretch, let’s size up where things stand and the prospects ahead. This election year began with every expectation of a Republican rout. Rampant inflation and an unpopular president combined with the historical trend of off-year elections spelled a tidal wave that would drown Democratic dreams.
Fetterman would back Biden in 2024; Oz would support Trump
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) both said during Tuesday’s debate they would support their parties’ standard-bearers if they decided to make presidential bids in 2024. Their answers came during a debate hosted by Nexstar, which owns The Hill, in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday...
NYPD oversight agency inaugurates new rules that expand power to investigate cops
New rules for the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the watchdog tasked with overseeing the NYPD, give the agency more power to investigate police.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge finds no evidence of age discrimination against former Aurora teacher
A former teacher in Aurora produced no evidence the school district discriminated against him on the basis of his age, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday in throwing out the civil rights lawsuit of David Trujillo. Trujillo attempted to argue Aurora Public Schools acted with discriminatory intent when it ended...
Comments / 0