Tegan and Sara's Latest Album, A New Book Explores Craftivism, Listening Party: Natalia Lafourcade's De Todas las Flores, Pure Comedy with Paula Poundstone

SFGate
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
Guitar World Magazine
Paul Reed Smith explains what possessed him to call one of PRS’s first guitar pedals Horsemeat
Last month, PRS announced its first-ever foray into the world of effects pedals with three all-new stompboxes, Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees. Now, as we all know and accept, guitar pedals are often far more freely named than electric guitars, but there’s one moniker from the trio we just couldn’t get our head around: Horsemeat.
guitar.com
Syd Barrett documentary completed, to feature Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Pete Townshend
Have You Got It Yet?, the highly-awaited documentary on Syd Barrett, featuring guest appearances from Roger Waters and David Gilmour has now been completed, Deadline reports. More than a decade in the making, the documentary is named after one of the artist’s unreleased songs, and will explore both Barrett’s musical career and the personal battles he faced with mental health issues.
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Guitar World Magazine
Fairport Convention’s Simon Nicol looks back on 55 years of the band that transformed British music
This year sees the 55th anniversary of Fairport Convention, prime architects of the UK’s folk-rock movement and a band that has left an indelible mark on British music. Here, founder member and guitarist Simon Nicol traces the band’s origins from the perspective of his own musical journey…. With...
If You Like the Arctic Monkeys, Here Are 6 Artists You Need to Listen to Next
Hardcore music lovers are having a hell of a year. Between Paramore’s new album, This Is Why, Blink-182 reuniting and announcing a worldwide tour, and Arctic Monkeys releasing their seventh anthology, The Car, nobody can deny rock’s mainstream resurgence. Bold and brash is back. Now with the twenty-year trend cycle condensing, thanks in part to social media, fans can indulge back into Alex Turner’s (Arctic Monkeys’ frontman and singer) recognizable baritone voice on some fresh hits. The four-piece band from the UK is known for experimenting with their sound every release cycle. Their first record, Whatever People Say I Am,...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
msn.com
Alex Turner: “Arctic Monkeys’ new songs could definitely hang out in a stadium’
Alex Turner believes his latest songs are stadium-worthy. The ‘Arctic Monkeys’ frontman, 36, says the tunes on the band’s seventh album ‘The Car’ could “hang out” with other arena-standard hits. He told NME: “It wouldn’t have made sense for us to play stadiums...
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon Pocket Review – The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse
If you want an unexpected, hopeful and tuneful evening in the theatre, head immediately for the Donmar Warehouse. If you can nab a ticket, that is, because word of The Band’s Visit has preceded its arrival in the West End. This smallscale smasher of a musical, by David Yazbek, adapted from an Israeli movie, won ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, following its Broadway opening. It deserved them.
Stereogum
Stream The New Sleater-Kinney Tribute Album Feat. Low, St. Vincent, Wilco, & More
Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out tribute album — celebrating the seminal record’s 25th anniversary — is finally out. Announced earlier in the year, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album features lots of different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, Courtney Barnett, the Linda Lindas, and more — covering a bunch of songs from the original.
The FADER
Song You Need: Jim Legxacy shares a heartbroken, party-starting collage with “dj”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Listening to Jim Legxacy's songs is like scrubbing through the voice memos of an artist who records whenever inspiration strikes. Tap. Here's a beach-side guitar perfect for a '00s Ja Rule beat. Tap. That's a shuffling Afrobeat rhythm Tap. Now we hear Jim Legxacy's voice, lilting and with the lingering tragedy of Tracy Chapman, unspooling loose thoughts and turning them into mantras. His music and assemblage of styles feel uniquely tied to South London, as much as Shibuya-kei's collage-like sound was a soundtrack for a specific time and place.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
SFGate
Synths, Anxiety, and a Genius ‘Dear John’ Sequel: The Ultimate ‘Midnights’ Track-by-Track
From the sonic and lyrical influence of the Lover track “The Archer” to the harrowing revelations of the “Dear John” sequel “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” the depths of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights deserve deep examination. That’s exactly what happens on the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, in which Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield (who both wrote about the new album) join host Brian Hiatt for a nearly two-hour-long track-by-track examination of Midnights, including the seven bonus tracks on the 3am Edition.
John Cale Announces ‘Mercy,’ First New Album of Originals in 10 Years
Founding member of The Velvet Underground, John Cale has announced his first new album of original songs in a decade. Over a 60-year career, all roads have led to Mercy as the multi-instrumentalist has continued to reimagine his sound with each new work. For this album, Cale enlists the help of young talents, like Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, and Actress.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
