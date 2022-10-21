Read full article on original website
China's thirst for U.S. natural gas triggers new fears
China’s rise, inflation at home and Russia’s war in Ukraine are spurring calls for change.
US Goods Deficit Might Widen To This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 200 points amid gains in Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week...
Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13. The educational publisher announced a plan to...
GM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it’s handling headwinds
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely...
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/24/2022
Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest results this week, as are Coca-Cola and General Motors. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.
Weber, SAP rise; JetBlue, General Electric fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. General Motors Co., up $1.29 to $37.01. The automaker beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts and said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips. Weber Inc., up $1.53 to $6.56. BDT Capital Partners is...
Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues
Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space.
