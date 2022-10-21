ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vaxcyte, Myovant rise; Dorman, Shift4 Payments fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Vaxcyte Inc., up $12.42 to $33. The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Scholastic Corp., up $3.50 to $37.13. The educational publisher announced a plan to...
GM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it’s handling headwinds

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled largely...
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/24/2022

Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta are all reporting their latest results this week, as are Coca-Cola and General Motors. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Monday. The Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.
Weber, SAP rise; JetBlue, General Electric fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. General Motors Co., up $1.29 to $37.01. The automaker beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts and said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips. Weber Inc., up $1.53 to $6.56. BDT Capital Partners is...
Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues

Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space.

