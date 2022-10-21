ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Instead of attending SDPB gubernatorial debate, Gov. Kristi Noem will host veterans fundraiser

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1r3G_0ii4LDjS00

At the same time Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint will be sitting down for the South Dakota Public Broadcasting gubernatorial debate Monday night, Gov. Kristi Noem, who refused to attend the debate, will be hosting a veterans fundraiser at the Military Heritage Alliance Center in Sioux Falls instead.

The event, "Salute to Veterans," hosted by Noem with a free dinner for up to 600 veterans and their families courtesy of Kristi for Governor, will start at 6:15 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., according to Ian Fury, the media contact for Noem's reelection campaign. The event is free.

Johnny "Joey" Jones, a retired staff sergeant in the Marines who was wounded in Afghanistan and serves as a FOX News Channel contributor, will be a special guest during the event.

There will be a live and silent auction fundraiser during the event, according to Fury. Proceeds will go toward the Alliance Center and other veteran's organizations.

Noem's campaign announced in July that she would not attend the SDPB debate.

"Gov. Noem has participated in this debate in the past, but SDPB’s extreme leftward swing precludes the possibility of a fair debate,” Fury stated at the time.

In the past, other former governors running for reelection such as Dennis Daugaard and Mike Rounds offered their competition multiple debate chances.

Noem participated in one debate on Sept. 30 with Smith and Quint.

Election Day is Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24.

Comments / 71

BluechipArtGirl
4d ago

Pathetic. Both Noem and her bots. So instead of engaging with the traditions she "stands" for, she doesn't debate her competitors and panders to the vet's, using there name to her gain? You that stand beside her, are lost. shame on the whole lot of you.

Reply(35)
17
Really?
4d ago

She has nothing to gain and everything to lose in the debate. It's not a leftist thing it's a don't expose yourself thing.

Reply
11
cj
3d ago

I don’t blame her. A debate on SDPB would be a waste of time. They are one of the most liberal organizations around. And let’s be honest, if you haven’t decided who you are going to vote for between smith and Noem, you are completely uneducated on political issues and where you stand. Noem is the leader in this race. Noem and Smith will split the independent votes and the libertarian vote is a waste. A libertarian vote won’t mean anything because she’s not in the game.

Reply
9
Related
gowatertown.net

Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith

PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Associated Press

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
TENNESSEE STATE
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wollman funeral: ‘One of the best catalysts of change that South Dakota ever had’

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends remembered a former governor of South Dakota on Monday. Harvey Wollman, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, was honored during a funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in Huron. Wollman served as the 26th governor of the state. Wollman became governor after Richard Kneip resigned to become the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore in 1978. He was the last Democrat to serve as governor in South Dakota.
HURON, SD
CBS Minnesota

Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Ribbon cut on Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday. A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minnesota Reformer

Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials. He minimized the seriousness of the virus — […] The post Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above. 
MINNESOTA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Debate over legalized marijuana in South Dakota heating up

(The Center Square) - A ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota if approved is drawing passionate debate from both sides. Initiated Measure 27 would allow persons 21 and older to legally possess more than an ounce or marijuana or three marijuana plants if no licensed marijuana retailer is in the person's area.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy