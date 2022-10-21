ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Trevor Noah Says ‘I’ve Never Had Beef’ With Kanye West: ‘I Don’t Have Beef‘ With Someone ’Dealing With a Mental Health Issue’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

In a behind-the-scenes TikTok video posted by “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah shut down an audience member who asked him why he is beefing with Kanye West . An alleged beef between the two took place earlier this year after Noah condemned West for his incessant trolling of ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media. West responded by directing a racial slur at Noah on Instagram, which led to West being temporarily banned on the platform for a day.

“Why am I beefing with Kanye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah told the audience member. “Genuinely it does. In my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two hip hop artists. I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

West has courted controversy over the last few weeks for making racist and antisemitic comments in various interviews. West has said during past controversial media blitzes that he struggles with mental illness, which has led to people defending West this time around regarding his antisemitic comments. Noah did not specifically address West’s latest comments, but he did question why the media is continuing to give West a platform when it’s known that he has mental health issues.

“If somebody says to me that they have a mental health issue,” Noah said, “and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken the medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them up…I sometimes think it’s a little shitty, to be honest with you.”

“My grandfather was bipolar,” Noah continued. “I’m not saying Kanye is. I’m just saying my grandfather was bipolar, and one thing we knew was when he was having one of his episodes. He could act in a certain way and could do certain things…but our job was to support him. It would be weird if I was there going, ‘Oh, my grandfather’s having an episode again. I’m going viral tonight!’ I think it’s a little bit strange.”

“I don’t have beef with a human being who has expressed openly that they’re dealing with a mental health issue. I don’t have beef with that human being,” Noah said. “What I have beef with is us as society not coming together around the person and going like, ‘Hey, maybe this is not the moment to put a microphone in your face so that you just go off saying everything.’ If this is what you want to say when you’re on your medication, then that’s a different story. But because you’ve told us that, I’m not going to sit by and say that.”

Noah concluded by saying he has “never had beef” with Kanye West, adding, “I’m still playing ‘College Dropout.’ I’m still playing the music. I still love the man that I think he is. And I understand that he’s gone through a lot, you know, and I don’t take that for granted. But I’ve promised myself I’ll never be the person who just sits by and gleefully says things about people that I care about and then also joins the group of mourners afterwards and acts like I wasn’t part of it. Too many people like to mourn you when you’re dead and they don’t say anything to you when you’re alive. So I don’t know where to end. But that’s it.”

The TikTok below is not the first time Noah has addressed his relationship with West. During an August 2022 interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast , the host spoke about why he decided to make public comments about West’s behavior in the first place.

“I’ve just become more comfortable speaking my mind in situations where I feel like the mob forgets that we’re dealing with human beings,” Noah said at the time. “It’s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it. And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth. You know, see something and say some thing.”

Noah’s latest comments followed Howard Stern’s viral reaction to West’s antisemitic comments. Stern compared West to Hitler and criticized West’s defenders who say the rapper has mental health issues.

“Fuck this mental illness, self defense thing that he’s into,” Stern said. “You know, like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s just mentally ill. Don’t worry about it…’ If he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

Watch “The Daily Show” TikTok in the video below.

@thedailyshow

“I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about Kanye West.” Trevor on his “beef” with Ye. #BetweenTheScenes #foryoupage #fyp #DailyShow #kanyewest #ye #kanye

♬ original sound – The Daily Show
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Variety

Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Variety

Should Kanye West’s Music Be Banned?

As Kanye West continues to double down on his antisemitic comments and Adidas becomes the latest company to sever business ties with him — following Balenciaga, his former agency CAA and others — it is no surprise that attention has turned to his music relationships, specifically his label situation and streaming services. This is a road we have been down before: As the extent of R. Kelly’s sexual offenses finally, belatedly became undeniable over 2018 and 2019, similar questions arose. Kelly’s longtime record label, RCA, finally terminated its contract with the singer — after months of calls to do so — after the “Surviving...
Variety

Kanye West Streams, Airplay Nosedive in Wake of Antisemitic Comments

Two weeks of controversy have caused consumption of Kanye West’s music to drop precipitously. According to the latest data from Luminate, albums by Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) are down 23% (through Oct. 20, as compared to the previous week) and airplay (spins on radio) has dropped off to the tune of 13% in the U.S. On some stations, like Los Angeles’ KIIS-FM, the rapper’s rotation in the last week went down to zero.
Variety

UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’

Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. “As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas; But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” Zimmer wrote....
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. In a photo posted to Instagram, Smith is seen attending the “Emancipation” screening alongside Rihanna, Chappelle, Kenya Barris and ASAP Rocky, among others. Smith wrote in the caption: “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” “Emancipation” stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary

Kanye West is no longer a client at CAA, Variety has confirmed. In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. “This morning, after discussion with...
Variety

Adidas Terminates Partnership With Kanye West at a Cost of $246 Million

Sports brand Adidas has terminated its partnership with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments in a move it estimates will impact its bottom line by up to €250 million ($246 million) this year alone, the company said Tuesday. In a statement, the sneaker brand, referring to West by his...
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Appears to Have Panic Attack, Says She Feared Scientology Would ‘Destroy’ Her

The second accuser in the Danny Masterson rape trial broke down on the stand Tuesday when describing retaliation she has faced from the Church of Scientology. The woman, a former girlfriend of Masterson’s who has been identified in court as Christina B., appeared to have a panic attack as she discussed the consequences of being declared a “suppressive person.” “I can’t breathe,” she said at one point. She testified that she reported Masterson to the church after he allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001. She said a church official told her that it was not possible to rape...
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
Variety

Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
Variety

Matthew Perry Gets Real About His Addiction Journey In Vulnerable New Memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing’

To millions of people across the world, from the millennials who watched “Friends” every week when it first aired on network TV throughout the ’90s, to a whole new generation only recently introduced to the Central Perk gang on Netflix, Matthew Perry is known as Chandler Bing — the endearing, always sarcastic, very lovable jester of the group. But while Perry was making the world laugh through the screen, he was fighting a torturous battle with addiction privately (and oftentimes, lacking the anonymity granted to people who aren’t one of the most famous actors on TV, very publicly).  Perry hasn’t necessarily...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Variety

How a Jewish Teen’s Kanye West Obsession Echoed His Dad’s Own Hip-Hop History

With each passing day, more companies pile on Kanye West for his repeated anti-Semitic statements. First it was Balenciaga, then Vogue; it took a while for Adidas to follow but they came around as well. Four different Hollywood talent agencies have spoken out against West, who has yet to back down.  But West wasn’t the only one feeling the pressure to change his tune. So was one of his biggest fans: my son.  Like many Jewish people, my wife and I were disgusted by West and made our feelings known to our 14-year-old at the dinner table. So did my father-in-law, who...
Variety

Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are ‘Needed’ Today: ‘It’s Sad Society Is in a Place Where We Can‘t Laugh Anymore’

Could Marlon Wayans get away with making “White Chicks” in 2022? It’s a question that was recently posed to the comedian by Buzzfeed and led him to rail against “cancel culture.” Wayans stated that movies like “White Chicks” are needed more than ever despite the risk of being canceled. The 2004 comedy starred Marlon and Shawn Wayans as FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping plot. “They’re needed,” Wayans said. “I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy