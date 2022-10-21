ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Gary Simpkins, Mike McReynolds & Joe Clyne

By Carson Ralston

Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, October 27 th from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring Gary Simpkins, Mike McReynolds & Joe Clyne.

Gary Simpkins has been around the folk/rock, singer/songwriter scene since the ’60’s, cutting his teeth on the Open Mic scene in his college days in New Haven. He’s played gigs all over the Northeast, notably at the Bitter End in New York City, Club 47 (Now Club Passim’s) in Cambridge, the Exit in New Haven, and Salt in Newport (where he opened for Maria Muldaur).  Gary moved to Arizona in the ’80’s and for the past 25 years has been playing folk festivals and shows throughout the region in and around the Verde Valley.  He has also almost continuously run open mikes since the ’60’s, and is dedicated to giving new musicians the same mentoring that he had when he started out in New Haven.

Born into family of musicians, Mike McReynolds has been playing guitar since the fifth grade and has played professionally ever since as a single, in duos, trios, and in full bands. He’s a sing-songwriter who enjoys writing in all genres of music from blues, and folk to rock. Through the years he has developed his own style and has performed in many of the major singer/songwriter festivals nationally and internationally.

Guitarist Joe Clyne was a big part of the Kansas  City music scene for years. He plays pop, Motown, Blues, Country, and originals. He has a tremendous amount of recording experience and was the opening act for the Righteous Brothers, Waylon Jennings, Kansas, and Eric Burden and War. He recently moved to the Verde Valley and is ready to share his music with everyone.

At Camp Verde Community Library, we connect people of all ages and walks of life to the expanding world of information, ideas, and creative experiences through free and equitable access to library resources. The physical library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. Find the library online at www.campverde.az.gov/cvcl . For more information about this or any other library program give us a call at 554-8380

