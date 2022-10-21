Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Magic Johnson has blunt advice for Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Trade Russell Westbrook For Eric Gordon And Buddy Hield In 3-Way Trade
Nick Young has expressed his desire to see the Lakers move Russell Westbrook in a three-team trade to acquire shooters Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.
Michael Jordan Scored 41 Points And Shattered The Backboard In An Exhibition Game In Italy: His Shoes From That Performance Recently Sold For $615,000
Michael Jordan had a legendary performance in an exhibition game in Italy in 1985, he scored 41 points and broke the backboard.
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce calls out the Los Angeles Lakers by using an insult around Kendrick Perkins.
When Ray Allen and Glenn Robinson almost led the 2001 Milwaukee Bucks to the championship
"Big Dog" and "Jesus Shuttlesworth" were trouble together
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
Russell Westbrook's poor shot selection during crunch time led to LeBron James and Anthony Davis getting frustrated with the former NBA MVP.
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”
A Lakers fan clowned on Russell Westbrook's shooting by sharing a picture of what would have been an older Tupac.
De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."
De'Aaron Fox reveals that he called off his workout with the Phoenix Suns so he was drafted by a different team.
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Hilarious Story Of When He Could Only Fill $9 On Gas After Modifying A $350,000 Silver Ferrari
Shaquille O'Neal recalls when he modified a Ferrari and could only use $9 gas to drive it.
Adam Silver Reacts To LeBron James Saying He Wants To Be The Owner Of An Expansion Team In Las Vegas: "I Think It's Very Healthy For The League..."
Adam Silver responds to LeBron James' desire to own an NBA team in Las Vegas.
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
LeBron James gets real about the mood of his teammates after starting the 2022-23 NBA season with three consecutive defeats.
Klay Thompson Says Kyrie Irving's Iconic 2016 NBA Finals Shot Is The 'Biggest Regret' Of His Life: "I Still Can't Bring Myself To Watch That Footage; It's Too Uncomfortable."
Klay Thompson says that one of the biggest regrets of his career was letting Kyrie Irving made his iconic 2016 shot over Stephen Curry.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Kevin Durant Reveals His Pick For Next Face Of The NBA
There are some amazing young players in the NBA right now. Last night, the Brooklyn Nets were looking to make a statement against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the entire league, while the Nets are a team desperately looking for some chemistry. In...
