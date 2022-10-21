ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Style

Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reveals His Pick For Next Face Of The NBA

There are some amazing young players in the NBA right now. Last night, the Brooklyn Nets were looking to make a statement against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the entire league, while the Nets are a team desperately looking for some chemistry. In...
MEMPHIS, TN

