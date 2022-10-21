Read full article on original website
Linda Stephens
3d ago
This article doesn't make sense. If he was driving the vehicle how did it run over him? It never mentioned him getting thrown out of the truck.
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash
A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we're now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people.
News On 6
Man Crashes Into Tree Blown Over By Strong Winds
A man is alright after crashing a moped into a tree in Tulsa overnight, according to police. Tulsa Police say strong winds caused a tree to blow over near East 21st Street and South Sheridan Road overnight. The man, who was riding in the area, clipped some branches of the tree and ended up crashing his moped.
13-Year-Old Injured In Tulsa Crash
A 13-year-old was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:55 a.m. near South Garnett Road and East Admiral Place. The 13-year-old driver was heading northbound on South Garnett Road when they tried to elude officers,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
OHP: 13-year-old driver ejected from car after crashing following chase
TULSA, Okla. — A 13-year-old Tulsa boy was injured after he was ejected following a car crash and chase early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The boy was driving a 2012 Volvo and was going northbound on Garnett Road just before 3 a.m., troopers said. Troopers said...
KTUL
Road rage leads to shots fired in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department says they responded to a road rage and shots fired call on Oct. 22 around 11 p.m. in downtown Tulsa. According to the victim, a person driving a white vehicle came out of nowhere and pulled into the parking space they were trying to park in.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old year man who was last seen in Okmulgee County on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Lonnie Jones who was last seen by family at around 10:07 p.m. near South 158 Road. Authorities say Jones stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 Lbs. Jones has grey hair and blue eyes.
KTUL
Tulsa police find mother of toddler found walking down street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department need help identifying a toddler they found walking down South Peoria near 61st Street Monday morning. The child appears to be approximately two years old wearing a red shirt and diaper. He is nonverbal. Officers are looking through the neighborhood to find...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle In Apparent Road Rage Incident
Tulsa Police say a parking dispute between two men turned into w a shooting over the weekend. Police say it happened in downtown Tulsa at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. According to officers, the victim told police that he was trying to park his car when Juan Morin allegedly cut him off and took the parking space, causing a crash between the two cars.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
news9.com
High Winds Cause Tree To Fall On Tulsa Home
High winds caused a tree to fall on a house in Tulsa, leaving the home with significant damage. Authorities say it happened around noon on Sunday near E. 51st St. and Harvard Avenue. Firefighters say the AC unit, electrical system and garage were all damaged. PSO showed up to take...
KTUL
Used-car buyers beware: Reports of salvaged cars from Hurricane Ian being sold in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We’re always looking for the best deal when we’re shopping for used cars, but getting a great deal right now could mean it has some issues. The Better Business Bureau is warning people that flooded cars could be sold without them knowing the damage.
KTUL
Tulsa police identify 17-year-old homicide victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department has identified 17-year-old Demarion Brown as the individual shot and killed on October 22. Police say a shooting occurred just past 2 a.m. on Saturday near McLain High School. The shooter allegedly shot and killed Brown and injured a 15-year-old who was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine
A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Supervisor placed on restrictive duty, being investigated over comments made during training
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) supervisor has been placed on Administrative Restrictive duty over comments made during a Citizens Police Academy training session. “During this training session, the Supervisor expressed several personal opinions that are not acceptable for any Tulsa Police Officer to present as representatives...
Comments / 8