The Baton Rouge spitter is a commercial juggernaut with 25 charting albums, and it’s likely he’ll break Hov’s record soon. Do we even have to say it? Yes. YB better. The Louisiana native has just broken the record for the rapper with the fifth highest number of charting albums on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking a tie with the legendary Jay-Z for the number 5 spot. What’s more is that this will likely be old news very shortly, as Youngboy has announced that he will be dropping his sixth project of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family, later this month.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO