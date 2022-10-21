ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
marketplace.org

Community college students without cars can face transportation challenges

To arrive at Roxbury Community College in Boston, part-time student Kiara Rosario depends on the city’s Orange Line. It was shut down for repairs for 30 days this summer. “I do not have a car. I do need this transportation,” she said, waiting at a temporary shuttle bus stop outside the college.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston City Council Redistricting Map Meeting Recap

This past Wednesday evening, over 100 residents gathered at the Condon School to discuss the process of redrawing council district lines. South Boston elected officials are less than pleased with one redistricting map in particular. City Councilor Ed Flynn send out a press release announcing the emergency meeting earlier in the week.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts

Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Daily Free Press

New engagement day center opens in Roxbury for unhoused people

The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury launched a new engagement center on Oct. 7 to provide medical care, behavioral health and basic needs services for unhoused people. The Day Engagement Center is a double-wide trailer located at 1290 Tremont Street in Roxbury, adjacent to the Whittier clinic, and was...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Wu Announces New Green Infrastructure Standards

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday announced new design standards for certain city infrastructure projects that offer environmental benefits. The main focus of the designs will be something many people walk by without much thought - curb extensions. The idea is to build new curb extensions, which improve pedestrian safety...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals white supremacist activity

Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

New England Patriot Deatrich Wise joins Mattapan block party to celebrate the community

BOSTON - A block party in Mattapan on Saturday included hair-braiding stations, live music, food trucks and New England Patriot DeatrichWise.Wise hosted the third annual block party, focused on bringing people in the community together."It kind of reconnects everybody. There's a stigma here in Mattapan that's not so good. I think that this block party helps erase that stigma, kind of day by day," Wise said.Those neighbors include Stacey Daily and her 3-year-old granddaughter."I like it because how everybody's coming out and they feel safe," Daily saidThe day benefited the Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center at the Boys and Girls...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Everett On Steroids

From a closely knit community to a city of clueless renters. These new enormous box buildings slicing through our neighborhoods are ugly and unattractive. A lot of them look like big square boxes with windows. It’s Everett on steroids. After attending a planning board meeting, it became clear the...
