‘We’re doing everything available’: Adam Silver gets real on NBA’s actions on Brittney Griner’s incarceration
On Tuesday, a Russian court heard Brittney Griner’s appeal for her nine-year prison sentence. Unsurprisingly, the appeal was rejected, and the WNBA star is now headed to a penal colony. That is unless the United States is somehow able to facilitate her release. It’s already been eight months since...
Trae Young, Bradley Beal strongly driven to lead new-look Team USA squad
If you haven’t seen the LeBron James and Dwyane Wade-produced The Redeem Team documentary on Netflix then I strongly recommend that you do. It seems that both Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards have seen and have been inspired by the show, and both All-Stars are now looking to lead the way for the next iteration of Team USA.
Thunder’s historic futility against Kawhi-less Clippers makes their win all the more absurd
This should give the Los Angeles Lakers hope. The Oklahoma City Thunder, despite shooting atrociously from behind the arc in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at home still managed to pull off a 108-94 victory — their first of the 2022-23 NBA season. According to...
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s hilarious reaction to missing first FT of the season vs. Suns
Golden State Warriors franchise icon Stephen Curry is not only the deadliest shooter from beyond the arc the league has ever seen, he is also one of the most reliable hands on the free-throw line. For his career, Curry has shot around 91 percent from the foul line, and he entered the Warriors’ nationally televised game against the Phoenix Suns having made all 22 of his free throws.
LeBron James reacts to Warriors’ Jordan Poole hot streak vs. Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a day off Tuesday, so Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has plenty of time to watch some of the games on the schedule. And we know he is tuned in on the marquee battle between two title contenders in the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, who play host to the reigning and defending NBA champions because he just dropped a tweet praising Jordan Poole.
Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
The Golden State Warriors are facing off with the Phoenix Suns in a battle of NBA super powers Tuesday night. In what has been a physical game, things got a little chippy midway through the third quarter. With just over six minutes remaining and the Warriors trailing 83-77, Draymond Green was called for a foul […] The post Klay Thompson ejected after getting into fiery exchange with Devin Booker, Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder
The LA Clippers have announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will join both Paul George and Marcus Morris on the sidelines. Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to right knee management. Clippers down Paul George, Kawhi, and Marcus Morris. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October […] The post Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role
For the third season in a row, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has seen his usage rate get lower. But Paul shouldn’t be surprised by that, as he continues to learn how to play more without the ball in his hands as much as he used to during the prime years of his career. […] The post Chris Paul makes ‘promise’ to Phoenix after beating Warriors as he learns to adjust to changing role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly 134-105 […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 hottest Blazers takes from red-hot first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The NBA season is underway, and the Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a red-hot start. Portland has started the season 4-0, and they look like an extremely competitive team in the Western Conference. They had a very eventful offseason to build an improved roster around star Damian Lillard....
Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers’ front office refused to move both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks to trade Russell Westbrook in the offseason, eventually forcing Westbrook to return to a team where he clearly is not wanted. Now, General Manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss are left to conduct damage control, searching around […] The post Perfect Russell Westbrook trade Lakers must offer for Spurs’ Josh Richardson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It starts with me’: Draymond Green makes stern commitment to resolve Warriors’ biggest issue
The first ejection of Klay Thompson’s career is the biggest story from the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Phoenix Suns. Call it a blessing for the defending champs, whose ongoing defensive struggles would otherwise be the main takeaways from their 134-105 defeat at Footprint Center on Tuesday night.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start
The Sacramento Kings are not off to a good start in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are still without a win after three games and will be facing a rising powerhouse in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies up next at home Thursday. Kings head coach Mike Brown, however, wants people to pump the breaks […] The post Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to his harsh Anthony Edwards criticism going viral
After coming off back-to-back 30-point games, Anthony Edwards came crashing back down to earth on Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-106. In his mind, Karl-Anthony Towns believes that Edwards’ inconsistency could have something to do with his diet. After...
