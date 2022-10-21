Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Harrison County entities to stock 'Cleaning Closet' for seniors
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Harrison County Adult Services Coalition are partnering with the Cadiz Senior Center to create a “Cleaning Closet” stocked with cleaning supplies that will be available to Harrison County senior citizens at no cost. The group comprises representatives from Amedisys Hospice,...
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WTOV 9
Bridgeport students bridge gap between past and present
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Rather than reading from a textbook in a classroom, the 5th- and 6th-grade Bridgeport students got a full experience of what the oldest bridge in Ohio means to their area. “History is so important,” said John S. Marshall, director of the Ohio National Road Association....
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
WTOV 9
Ennis faces new challenger for Brooke County Commissioner's seat
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A showdown between a pair of lifelong Brooke County residents is taking place in the race for county commissioner. Tim Ennis is the incumbent; Tommy Diserio is the challenger. Ennis is a Democrat who has served on the board since 2012. "I’m running for my...
WTOV 9
Justice makes Marshall County his 19th stop in opposition to Amendment 2
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has made his 19th stop touring the state opposing Amendment 2 on Tuesday – this time in Marshall County. Amendment 2 involves the state cutting property taxes for business and machinery as well as the car tax. Justice is...
WTOV 9
Historical walk held in Union Cemetery
Steubenville, OH — In Steubenville, a group of about 150 people went on a historical walk in the Union Cemetery. The walk was designed to educate people on the local history in Steubenville. Saturday's walk focused on history revolving around the Civil War and Revolutionary War. "One of the...
WTOV 9
Gruzinskas takes on political newcomer to maintain seat on Marshall County Commission
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Democrat John Gruzinskas has held the position of Marshall County Commissioner since 2016. This year, he’s faces Republican newcomer Scott Wolfe, who seeks a first term in a commissioner's seat. Gruzinskas acknowledged commissioners' vital role in county government, saying he and his team have...
WTOV 9
Authorities detail warning signs of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Rainbow fentanyl looks almost identical to this candy. And it can attract young kids and young adults. With Halloween activities upcoming, taking a second look at your child’s Halloween stash might not be a bad idea. According to the DEA, it’s been working tirelessly...
WTOV 9
Ceremony dedication for the Great Stone Viaduct
Bellaire, OH — The Belmont County community got together for the dedication ceremony for the great stone viaduct in Bellaire-- it was constructed in 1870 and was recently improved. The 2-million-dollar project helped preserve the structure and also a new bike and walk trail and plaza. The viaduct has...
WTOV 9
Residents come out in support of Steubenville Diocese
Steubenville, OH — Residents of the city of Steubenville came together Sunday afternoon in prayer in front of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville following the announcement of a potential merger between the Steubenville Diocese and the Columbus Diocese. Many local leaders were in attendance including Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla,...
West Virginia police department is looking for officers, one of the highest paying departments in the state
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) The Weirton Police Department is hiring. They are currently accepting applications for patrolmen. They have an opening right now and two upcoming retirees’ positions that need to be filled. With three PRO officers in the schools, they want to hire three new patrolmen. Chief Charlie Kush says being an officer in Weirton […]
Michigan man’s suspicious death under investigation in West Virginia
The Fairmont Police Department Monday announced that a suspicious death that happened over the weekend is under investigation.
WTRF
Fraternal Order of Police unanimously approves Belmont County Sheriff’s Office contract, with “substantial” wage increases
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Fraternal Order of Police and Belmont County Sheriff’s Office have come to a contract agreement, one that comes with “substantial” wage increases according to two county commissioners. We were advised by our attorney at the bargaining table that we would start...
Morgantown Police looking for motorcycle thieves
The Morgantown Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who were allegedly involved in a motorcycle theft.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
connect-bridgeport.com
Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene
WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
Comments / 0