Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

Harrison County entities to stock 'Cleaning Closet' for seniors

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Harrison County Adult Services Coalition are partnering with the Cadiz Senior Center to create a “Cleaning Closet” stocked with cleaning supplies that will be available to Harrison County senior citizens at no cost. The group comprises representatives from Amedisys Hospice,...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Bridgeport students bridge gap between past and present

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Rather than reading from a textbook in a classroom, the 5th- and 6th-grade Bridgeport students got a full experience of what the oldest bridge in Ohio means to their area. “History is so important,” said John S. Marshall, director of the Ohio National Road Association....
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Historical walk held in Union Cemetery

Steubenville, OH — In Steubenville, a group of about 150 people went on a historical walk in the Union Cemetery. The walk was designed to educate people on the local history in Steubenville. Saturday's walk focused on history revolving around the Civil War and Revolutionary War. "One of the...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Gruzinskas takes on political newcomer to maintain seat on Marshall County Commission

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Democrat John Gruzinskas has held the position of Marshall County Commissioner since 2016. This year, he’s faces Republican newcomer Scott Wolfe, who seeks a first term in a commissioner's seat. Gruzinskas acknowledged commissioners' vital role in county government, saying he and his team have...
WTOV 9

Ceremony dedication for the Great Stone Viaduct

Bellaire, OH — The Belmont County community got together for the dedication ceremony for the great stone viaduct in Bellaire-- it was constructed in 1870 and was recently improved. The 2-million-dollar project helped preserve the structure and also a new bike and walk trail and plaza. The viaduct has...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Residents come out in support of Steubenville Diocese

Steubenville, OH — Residents of the city of Steubenville came together Sunday afternoon in prayer in front of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville following the announcement of a potential merger between the Steubenville Diocese and the Columbus Diocese. Many local leaders were in attendance including Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene

WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

