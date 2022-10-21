ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk to end Alzheimer’s happening Saturday in New Bern

By Courtney Layton, Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer's Association
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Saturday, an event to support the funds for Alzheimer’s will be held for participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. What is raised will support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association commits to leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia-related diseases. They do this by gathering global research, finding risk reductions, recognizing early detection, and giving quality care and support.

It will take place at Union Point Park on 210 East Front Street in New Bern. Registration and check-in are at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 10 a.m. You can register here.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons the participants join together in this fight.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina during the months of September through November.

