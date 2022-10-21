Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Good Times and Good Food at Jamaica Gates in Arlington
Along the Bob Marley poster-lined walls at Jamaica Gates in Arlington is a framed photo of Guy Fieri, who visited here about a decade ago for his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. We checked in again recently for a fresh look and found that the spot is still thriving, well into the night.
CW33 NewsFix
Cheat on your diet at these restaurants for the best fried & greasy food around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it you’ve been dieting for a while now and we’re super proud of you! Now’s the time for a cheat day and you have a legitimate reason for cheating on that strict diet of yours: first, you deserve this and secondly, Tuesday, Oct. 25 is National Greasy Foods Day.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: West Arlington is a blessing and dream come true
While some may call it “cliché” to live in the city you were born and raised in, I call it a blessing and a dream come true. West Arlington is where I live and it is also the side of town I dreamed of living in as a kid. I mean, why wouldn’t I want to be near the peace and tranquility that Lake Arlington brings? Why wouldn’t I want to be next door to Veteran’s Park, known for its frisbee golfing course and elaborate hiking trails? West Arlington has always been my dream city.
Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Southlake Style
Move-In Ready Home, 826 Marie Drive In Colleyville
MOVE-IN READY! M The Builders offers another custom gem with much sought-after modern clean lines in the design's exterior. But in the transitional interior, luxury engineered wood flooring and tile in wet areas are elaborately laid out throughout. The house comes with three living areas, the Master Suite and guest bedroom on the first floor and three additional bedrooms and a game room on the next floor up. Open clean lines and a ginormous island invites the rest of the living areas into a real family gathering space. The abundance of custom cabinetry and Anderson windows makes this home extra special, from the prep kitchen wine area to the downstairs game media room to the double outdoor living areas viewing the generously-sized homesite. Whether you're in Colleyville or Keller schools, this property is the buyer's choice.
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
This North Texas city is one of the least artsy cities in America; study says
A vibrant art community is something that many people look for when choosing a place to call home.
Here are some of the best places to get tripe in Dallas for World Tripe Day
There are tons of great meat options out there, one of those being tripe.
Man arrested for opening fire on Toyota headquarters in Plano a suspect in other crimes
A man who was arrested for opening fire on the Toyota headquarters in Plano over the weekend is suddenly a suspect in a number of other, frustrating crimes in several cities.
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies
DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
An M Streets Stunner Is a Brand-New Take on Traditional
The M Streets has long been one of Dallas’s most popular neighborhoods. Simply take a stroll among the tree-lined streets and you will find some of the finest architecture in Texas. Here, antique Tudors and mid-century craftsmen live in harmony against an Americana aesthetic. However, for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re featuring a brand-new take on tradition.
Free Tool-Sharing Programs Help Residents Keep Properties Up to Code
The economy may be shrinking, and while the grass may not always be greener on the other side, it still grows in residential neighborhoods. And if you can’t afford a lawn service or your own lawnmower, tall grass can easily put a dent in your budget if yu rack up a lot of code violations.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
This Eagle Mountain Lake Home Underwent a Complete Transformation
You know how much we love transformations. We also love lake homes. This week we have the double-treat of a lake property that has gone through a complete transformation over the past years and is now available. Eagle Mountain Lake Property. What’s not to like about lake property? You don’t...
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
Comments / 1