ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Good Times and Good Food at Jamaica Gates in Arlington

Along the Bob Marley poster-lined walls at Jamaica Gates in Arlington is a framed photo of Guy Fieri, who visited here about a decade ago for his Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. We checked in again recently for a fresh look and found that the spot is still thriving, well into the night.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots around Dallas to eat delicious fried bologna

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone grew up with lunch staples on the weekend whether it be grilled cheeses, PB&Js, and, of course, fried bologna. We’re talking about bologna to start the work week because Monday, October 24 is National Bologna Day! “Bologna is named after the Italian city of the same name, but down there they call it mortadella, which is a sausage with bits of lard and peppercorns in it. American Bologna, as you may have noticed, is distinctly different, but no less loved the world over,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: West Arlington is a blessing and dream come true

While some may call it “cliché” to live in the city you were born and raised in, I call it a blessing and a dream come true. West Arlington is where I live and it is also the side of town I dreamed of living in as a kid. I mean, why wouldn’t I want to be near the peace and tranquility that Lake Arlington brings? Why wouldn’t I want to be next door to Veteran’s Park, known for its frisbee golfing course and elaborate hiking trails? West Arlington has always been my dream city.
ARLINGTON, TX
DFWChild

Texas Trick-or-Treating: Laws and Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and your kids are likely super excited to go trick-or-treating. Of course, going out at night with your kids dressed in costume (and surrounded by dozens of other costumed kids) can make it an interesting night. But we’re here to help make Halloween (and candy-filled days after) as stress-free as possible for you.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
Southlake Style

Move-In Ready Home, 826 Marie Drive In Colleyville

MOVE-IN READY! M The Builders offers another custom gem with much sought-after modern clean lines in the design's exterior. But in the transitional interior, luxury engineered wood flooring and tile in wet areas are elaborately laid out throughout. The house comes with three living areas, the Master Suite and guest bedroom on the first floor and three additional bedrooms and a game room on the next floor up. Open clean lines and a ginormous island invites the rest of the living areas into a real family gathering space. The abundance of custom cabinetry and Anderson windows makes this home extra special, from the prep kitchen wine area to the downstairs game media room to the double outdoor living areas viewing the generously-sized homesite. Whether you're in Colleyville or Keller schools, this property is the buyer's choice.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These spots in Dallas make the best Boston cream pies

DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!. Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day. NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

An M Streets Stunner Is a Brand-New Take on Traditional

The M Streets has long been one of Dallas’s most popular neighborhoods. Simply take a stroll among the tree-lined streets and you will find some of the finest architecture in Texas. Here, antique Tudors and mid-century craftsmen live in harmony against an Americana aesthetic. However, for this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re featuring a brand-new take on tradition.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear.  Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected. 
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy