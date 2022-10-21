ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

Shiawassee Co. parents arrested after 1-year-old dies of drug overdose

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IG0mr_0ii4H4jK00

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Two parents are in police custody after their one-year-old child was discovered to have died of a fentanyl overdose.

Two detectives with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid in February when the child was found to be unresponsive.

The investigation revealed that the child died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Drugs and guns were also recovered from the home.

Both Bannister and Kincaid are charged with homicide with other charges pending.

The investigation was assisted by Shiawassee and Genesee County Child Protective Services, Genesee County Auto Theft Investigation Network, and the Michigan State Police.

BestKnownUnknown
4d ago

girl....that ice and feddy done ruined you...and took your little ones life...I wish you would have reached out for help, instead of falling harder. I pray for you...and for your family in their loss. Nobody wins here and prison don't bring back God's Child...so sad

