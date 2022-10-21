Read full article on original website
27 First News
Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Kraus Kovacs, 96, passed away peacefully, Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at Hospice House. Dorothy was born January 18, 1926, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Ashman and Hazel Conkle Ashman and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
Sandra L. (Sackela) Hill, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Hill, 81, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Mrs. Hill was born May 29, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Anne Sackela. Sandra was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley. She worked for the United States...
Ora Ella “Bootsie” Cotton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Ora Ella Cotton, “Bootsie”, a devoted mother of 12, announces her passing. She was born Ora Ella Kennon to the late Robert Kennon and Annie Kennon in Meridian, Mississippi on September 1, 1935. Ora...
H. Howard Pincham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Third Baptist Church. Deacon H. Howard Pincham, Sr. succumbed to complications from bladder cancer and passed away on Saturday, October 22...
Gary L. “Butch” Haren, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. “Butch” Haren of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Saturday night, October 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Gary most commonly known as “Butch” was born September 6, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio. He worked at Parker Hannifin for...
Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Ray” S. Stryzinski, 89, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 18, 1933 in Elmira, New York, son of the late Raymond J. and Stephanie (Janas) Stryzinski. Ray served in...
Rose M. Schuster, Ravenna, Ohio
RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Schuster, 78, of Ravenna, formerly of Girard, passed away on Sunday October 23, 2022 at her residence. Rose was born November 12, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert E. and Lucille (Padegett) Guthrie. She had previously worked for Modern Window and...
Sheryl May Ruby, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl May Ruby, 65, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 19, 1957, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Glenn and Marian Politsky Allen. Sheryl loved the local music scene and always had a smile to share. She was a creative and...
Germaine Yvette Ellis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Germaine Yvette Ellis, 50, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born January 4, 1972 in Youngstown, a daughter of Linda Sharpe-Hicks and two loving fathers, James Bright and Darrell Johnson. She was a 1990 graduate of...
Dolores Jean Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Dolores Jean Williams, 79, of Youngstown, transitioned from her earthly labor to her heavenly home on Monday, October 17, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Macedonia. Mrs. Williams was born November 4, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of James Stevenson and Mary...
Judith Ann Schepka, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Schepka, 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after almost two years of rehabilitation and complications following open heart surgery. She was born on May 15, 1953, along with her twin sister, Jeanne, to the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka. Judi...
Steven Joseph Mondak, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Steven Joseph Mondak, age 81, of Austintown, Ohio passed away in Heath Knolls Nursing Facility after a brief illness. He was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1940 to Steven and Pearl Mondak. Steve is survived by his fiancée, Jean...
William “Tiny” Campbell, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell will be held Friday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Redeemed Sanctuary in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. William “Tiny” Campbell, Wheatland, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Sharon Regional...
Dorothy M. Fink, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Dorothy M. Fink, 96, died Saturday afternoon, October 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born April 5, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry William and Marie Lucille Martin Shelley. Mrs. Fink, a 1944 graduate of Chaney High School was a member of St. Patrick...
Matthew Glenellen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Glenellen, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home. Matthew was born on June 6, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of John and Terri Crozier Glenellen. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University. He worked for...
Claudia J. Keener, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Keener, 71, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Hospital. She was born May 19, 1951, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Emmett J. and Lillian (Hall) Keener. She was employed in retail at Kmart. Claudia was a member...
Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann (DuBois) Neider, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after a brief illness. She was 83. Mrs. Neider was born January 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Peter M. and Elizabeth (Herrmann) DuBois. She...
Margaret J. (Sarisky) Huda, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in New Middletown for Margaret (Sarisky) Huda, 95, who died Saturday, October 22, at the Hospice House. Margaret was born May 5, 1927,...
Simmie L. McIntosh, III, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Simmie L. McIntosh, III, 74, of Campbell, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Mr. McIntosh was born December 16, 1947 in Vandalia, Florida, a son of Simmie and Mary Jane Hilbert McIntosh. He had been employed with General...
Heather Irene Joki, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Gingery Joki, 42, of North Jackson, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Heather was born August 18, 1980, in Youngstown, the daughter of Elwood and Carol Gingery and was a lifelong area resident. She was a...
