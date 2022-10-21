Man accused of threatening family goes before judge in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of threatening to kill his family and police was arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Magistrate Meghan Brundege set bond at $17,500 for David Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 59, who is accused of inducing panic, obstructing official business and four counts of aggravated menacing.YPD detectives asking for help in locating missing man
Police were called to his home about 1:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of Volney Road. Reports said Gonzalez-Rodriguez was arguing with his wife when he threatened to kill her, his children and their grandmother.
Reports said Gonzalez-Rodriguez also threatened to get in a shootout with police. Police surrounded the house for a half hour before an officer talked him out.
Police found two handguns, a shotgun and ammunition in the house, reports said, and took them all.
Magistrate Brundege also issued an order barring Gonzalez-Rodriguez from having contact with his wife, children
