Youngstown, OH

Man accused of threatening family goes before judge in Youngstown

By Joe Gorman
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of threatening to kill his family and police was arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Magistrate Meghan Brundege set bond at $17,500 for David Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 59, who is accused of inducing panic, obstructing official business and four counts of aggravated menacing.

YPD detectives asking for help in locating missing man

Police were called to his home about 1:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of Volney Road. Reports said Gonzalez-Rodriguez was arguing with his wife when he threatened to kill her, his children and their grandmother.

Reports said Gonzalez-Rodriguez also threatened to get in a shootout with police. Police surrounded the house for a half hour before an officer talked him out.

Police found two handguns, a shotgun and ammunition in the house, reports said, and took them all.

Magistrate Brundege also issued an order barring Gonzalez-Rodriguez from having contact with his wife, children

