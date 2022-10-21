Read full article on original website
Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ
If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl. Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey. Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Mother-daughter duo create delicious baked goods at Two Sweet Boutique
Two Sweet Boutique serves up mouth-watering cookies, cupcakes and pastries in New Jersey.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
This NJ city is breathtaking — and one America’s prettiest in winter
A national publication has given high honors to one city in New Jersey, naming it one of the top ten prettiest towns to visit during winter in the entire nation. And once you see what the other nine cities are and what they have to offer, you'll appreciate this honor even more.
N.Y.C-based Japanese eatery opens 1st N.J. spot
Japanese eatery Nami Nori recently opened its first New Jersey location. The restaurant debuted in Montclair at 2 South Willow St. on Oct. 20. Nami Nori is known for its open-style temaki (hand roll sushi) and features an entirely gluten-free menu. Its menu includes temaki rolls, tuna poke, ribs, Japanese...
Gotta Have Aggravation: Is this the Biggest Wawa Pet Peeve in NJ?
If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve. If you're like me, you visit Wawa several times a week (or day). You know the drill... coffee, hoagies, snacks, hitting the ATM, gas. Later in the day, it's more coffee and another snack. I absolutely love Wawa....
Is Westfield the creepiest town in NJ?
Trying to pick New Jersey’s creepiest town is like trying to decide which Kardashian is the dumbest. You have so many from which to choose. But I want to make a strong case for Westfield, the town of about 30,000 nestled in Union County. Its expensive homes and tony downtown belie its dark side.
Bye Bye Bamboo – 13 more NJ night clubs that don’t exist anymore
When it comes to Jersey Shore, I believe God says one episode of the MTV reality series and sent superstorm Sandy to wipe out all evidence. More of that evidence was wiped out Friday, Oct. 29 when the Bamboo Bar in Seaside Heights was demolished to make way for a condo and retail development.
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Hazards of this popular Halloween decoration and why you shouldn’t use it in NJ
Halloween is right around the corner in New Jersey, and the frights are already in the air. Everywhere you look more and more places are decorating for the day which gives us a reason to forget about everyday life and just have some fun. Along with costumes, candy, and Halloween...
