A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
The Downtown Lake Charles Candy Crawl Returns This Weekend
The Candy Crawl in Downtown Lake Charles will not only feature trick-or-treating, but live music, food vendors, and much more. This is a fun, safe alternative for all residents of SWLA and Lake Charles. Tons of businesses downtown will be handing out candy and the Seven Slot Society of SWLA will be holding a trunk-or-treat.
Westlake High To Perform ‘Beauty And The Beast’ This November
The students of Westlake Lake High school are getting ready for a very special theatrical presentation. Just in time for the holidays on November 17, 2022, some very talented students will bring the timeless Disney fairytale, “Beauty and the Beast” alive at the school theater (1000 Garden Drive in Westlake.)
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
Country Sensation Lainey Wilson Coming To Lake Charles In February
Academy of Country music ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner, Lainey Wilson is coming to Lake Charles for a big show in February. You may think Lainey Wilson is a newcomer to country music but that is not the case. Wilson actually started her career back in 2011 as a singer-songwriter for three years before she made the leap of faith and moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of being a country music artist.
Lafayette's First-Ever Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Runs Nov. 24 Through Dec. 24
Christmas at Bridge Point will surely be a new family tradition for countless families around Acadiana.
Kiwanis Club Of Lake Charles Collecting Coats For Kids
Here is a good opportunity for you to kill two birds with one stone, clean your closet and give to local children in need. For the past 34 years, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles has been collecting, Coats For Kids. The collection of new and gently used coats is then distributed evenly among 10 charities right here in SWLA such as Boys Village, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, Abraham's Tent, CARC, Oasis Women's Shelter, ETC Harbour House, The Potters House, The Lord's Place, DeWanna's Closet and Care Help of Sulphur.
Moncus Park announces name of highest point in Lafayette
Moncus Park, in partnership with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, officially announced that the "big hill" and highest point in Lafayette is named Orlando Mountain.
New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022
The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors
Another week, another local business has shuddered its doors.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
theauthoredascension.com
Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 21-23
There is a bunch of things to do in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area from a huge festival, live music at some great local venues and other family fun events. So let us get to it. The 2022 Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. There...
Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning
A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
Wayne Toups To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party Oct. 28 In Lake Charles
The legend himself Wayne Toups is making his long-awaited return back to Lake Charles next Friday night! That's right Le Boss Wayne Toups will be playing live for the Cowboy block party on the campus of McNeese State University. Oh, and did we mention that it's Homecoming that weekend?. Wayne...
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
Lake Charles Shoppers Finding “Adult” Items on Walmart Shelves
Your first inclination, since it is Walmart, is that they're just random ones brought in from the outside world. Although that would make for a good story, these are new in the box. I've seen quite a few posts over the last week of more and more people finding adult-type toys on the shelves of various Walmarts around the Lake Area.
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
