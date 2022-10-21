ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Country Sensation Lainey Wilson Coming To Lake Charles In February

Academy of Country music ACM New Female of the Year 2022 winner, Lainey Wilson is coming to Lake Charles for a big show in February. You may think Lainey Wilson is a newcomer to country music but that is not the case. Wilson actually started her career back in 2011 as a singer-songwriter for three years before she made the leap of faith and moved to Nashville to pursue her dream of being a country music artist.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Kiwanis Club Of Lake Charles Collecting Coats For Kids

Here is a good opportunity for you to kill two birds with one stone, clean your closet and give to local children in need. For the past 34 years, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles has been collecting, Coats For Kids. The collection of new and gently used coats is then distributed evenly among 10 charities right here in SWLA such as Boys Village, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, Abraham's Tent, CARC, Oasis Women's Shelter, ETC Harbour House, The Potters House, The Lord's Place, DeWanna's Closet and Care Help of Sulphur.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Developing Lafayette

New $50 Million Project, The Forum, Under Construction at Johnston & Camellia | Update 2022

The Forum, a new $50 million mixed-use development project is in the works at 4533 Johnston & Camellia Blvd, formerly Grand Marche shopping center(the sign is still there). See original post from 2021 on this project coming to Lafayette at https://developinglafayette.com/wp/the-forum-a-50-million-mixed-use-development-to-bring-shipleys-donuts-legends-bar-grill-sneaker-politics-and-more-to-johnston-camellia-blvd/. The local project—designed as a “meeting place”—is spearheaded by...
LAFAYETTE, LA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA

Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theauthoredascension.com

Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Line of Storms Marching Across Louisiana This Morning

A strong cold front and associated storms are just now entering the western sections of Louisiana this morning. The front and associated rain and thunderstorms should push across the state during the course of the day. For the most part showers and thunderstorms will be moderate to heavy as the system moves through.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

