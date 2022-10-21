Here is a good opportunity for you to kill two birds with one stone, clean your closet and give to local children in need. For the past 34 years, the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles has been collecting, Coats For Kids. The collection of new and gently used coats is then distributed evenly among 10 charities right here in SWLA such as Boys Village, CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children, Abraham's Tent, CARC, Oasis Women's Shelter, ETC Harbour House, The Potters House, The Lord's Place, DeWanna's Closet and Care Help of Sulphur.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO