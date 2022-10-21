Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Creating the perfect Halloween makeup look
Halloween is a time to get into costume and have fun taking on a new character, and one of the ways you can take your costume to the next level is with some special effects makeup. Tempest Golden and Cat Tidwell from Tricoci University of Beauty Culture joined us Monday...
A 3-Ounce Woodpecker Stored 300 POUNDS Of Acorns In AT&T Antenna, Completely Blocking Signal
Chalk this up in things I didn’t know were possible…. Back in 2009, AT&T California was perplexed when one of their transmission towers suddenly wasn’t emitting signal anymore. Its strength had been weakening for a little bit, but it appeared the antenna had finally kicked and needed some maintenance.
WISH-TV
IndyHumane cat Maximus looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group
Maximus AKA Max could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this special girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!. Max is a loving boy that loves to eat lots of yummy treats!. He enjoys having lots of dark places to explore and take...
WISH-TV
HELP, I JUST GOT A PUPPY! (with celebrity guest, Kelly Stables)
Puppies! How we love them! Few things in life elicit such effusive emotions of Live and tenderness as a warm, cuddly bundle of fur, squinting and squeaking endearingly. But the emotions can quickly cool when this romantic little bundle is brought home and promptly begins shredding socks, depositing frequent puddles of of pee, and lacerating tender human skin with tiny, needle-sharp teeth! Raising a puppy is often more than most folks bargained for!
WISH-TV
Dunkin’ showcases Halloween-themed donuts, bone-chillingly bold Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato returns
Dunkin’® is keeping guests fueled to fright this season with a whole suite of Halloween treats! Dunkin’ fans can now sink their fangs into the full flavor of the season with the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Spider Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. In celebration of the trick-or-treat spirit,...
