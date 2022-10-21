Read full article on original website
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Brutus Buckeye standing tall in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—If you’re traveling toward Seneca County on St. Rt. 100, you’ll encounter something you might never see elsewhere. Brutus Buckeye stands 10-12 feet in the carved from solid maple. The tree on the property of Barbara Stuckey is a true labor of love and Ohio State Loyalty.
NBC4 Columbus
Rain & wind with cold front heading towards Central Ohio
Wednesday: Showers, breezy, not warming much, high 58. For the 4th straight day highs were in the mid to upper 70s even with a good deal of clouds this afternoon. This is ahead of the cold front that will push through our area into Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase ahead of this front, but temps will be slow to drop tonight.
Boater found dead in Chippewa Lake
A man was found dead in Chippewa Lake on Monday evening.
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
crawfordcountynow.com
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Warmer for the first part of the week
BUCYRUS—The first part of the week will be warm, with highs in the mid-70s. It will cool down starting on Wednesday. We will see a chance of rain on Tuesday. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:
richlandsource.com
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route (SR) 99 at the Harris Road intersection in Groton Township, Erie County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Coshocton man died after being ejected from motorcycle
COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Mark Hepner of Coshocton lost control of his 2019 Harley Davidson in the 14000 block of State Route 83 in Franklin Township, about 10 miles south of Coshocton. The Sheriff’s office says […]
WTOL-TV
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Richland County accident
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old Marion man was killed Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash in Troy Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Jeffrey Kight was riding his Harley Davidson next to a another motorcyclist, when the driver of a Ford Fusion failed to yield while turning left and struck both motorcycles.
crawfordcountynow.com
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
cuchimes.com
Meet five adoptable Franklin County shelter dogs in need of a home
Choosing to adopt gives an animal a second chance in life, helps prevent overpopulation and stands against unethical puppy mills and backyard breeding. Hannah Henschen, an animal care manager, has been working at the Franklin County Dog Shelter for nine years. She oversees adoption, rescue, behavior and foster programs. “I...
peakofohio.com
12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault
A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford Alabama areas.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus offense stymied in loss to Mohawk
SYCAMORE — It was once again a story of missed opportunities for Bucyrus — a familiar refrain for the Redmen. Trailing just 6-0 at halftime, Bucyrus could not get traction on offense in the second half and watched as Mohawk pulled away to a 26-7 Northern 10 Athletic Conference win.
cleveland19.com
Richland County man shot multiple times, police search for suspect
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Richland County man was shot Saturday night by an unknown suspect, according to Mansfield police. Police reported receiving a ShotSpotter Activation Alert near 20 Anitbus Place around 8:31 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the...
