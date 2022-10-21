ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: NFL reviewing interaction between Mike Evans, officials

Mike Evans had a day to forget against the Carolina Panthers, but a moment in the tunnel after the game has caught the NFL’s eye. The league is reviewing an interaction between Evans and two game officials who appeared to ask for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s signature following Sunday’s contest in Carolina, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake

Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the same draft class in 2021. Jones left his helmet on while greeting other Bears...
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after routing Patriots

Sunday was the perfect example if you wanted a snapshot of how erratic the NFL is in the Year of our Lord 2022. You had Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks pummel Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers. Tom Brady was outplayed by P.J. Walker as the "aren't they tanking?" Panthers beat the Bucs. Oh, and Taylor Heinicke made the winning plays Aaron Rodgers couldn't as the Commanders took down the Packers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday

Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate the occasion. George Kittle’s San Francisco 49ers will host Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LIV rematch that also features two of the league’s top tight ends.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots

The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots

On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head coach has made a living off making rookie and second-year quarterbacks fall on their face against his defenses.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 most pivotal plays in Bears upset win over Patriots

It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Looking back at every Colts starting quarterback since Andrew Luck

The Indianapolis Colts ran out of Luck in 2019 and have not found it since. After 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and one tanking season, Indy selected Stanford phenom Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. From the start, it was evident the team had its next star quarterback. Luck was named to four Pro Bowls and helped lead the Colts to four playoff appearances in his first six seasons, becoming the face of the franchise in the process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields

Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears hand Pats sixth-largest home loss under Belichick

Amid a three-game losing streak, with losses to the Commanders, Giants, and Vikings lurking around the minds of each Bears player, they defeat the Patriots 33-14 as if their season depended on it. With that, the Bears handed the Patriots their sixth-largest home loss during the Bill Belichick era, according...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
