WR Sims out against Dolphins, two others could miss

The Steelers will definitely be without one player and two others could be out on Sunday night against Miami.

Wide receiver and returner Steven Sims is out after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Sims had and 89-yard return to open the second half against Tampa on Sunday.

It will be up to Gunner Olszewski, who has two fumbles already on the season to handle punt and kick returns.

The Steelers may also be short in the secondary again, Ahkello Witherspoon, who was full on Thursday, was limited again on Friday. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback James Pierre is questionable. He has been limited the past two days with a hip/knee injury.

The following players who were on the injury list at the beginning of the week are clear for Sunday:

Kenny Pickett, Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Myles Jack, Mason Col, James Daniels, Pat Freiermuth, Chris Wormley, Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.