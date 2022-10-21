ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WR Sims out against Dolphins, two others could miss

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pvwR_0ii4Fb4s00

The Steelers will definitely be without one player and two others could be out on Sunday night against Miami.

Wide receiver and returner Steven Sims is out after missing practice all week with a hamstring injury.

Sims had and 89-yard return to open the second half against Tampa on Sunday.

It will be up to Gunner Olszewski, who has two fumbles already on the season to handle punt and kick returns.

The Steelers may also be short in the secondary again, Ahkello Witherspoon, who was full on Thursday, was limited again on Friday. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback James Pierre is questionable. He has been limited the past two days with a hip/knee injury.

The following players who were on the injury list at the beginning of the week are clear for Sunday:

Kenny Pickett, Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Myles Jack, Mason Col, James Daniels, Pat Freiermuth, Chris Wormley, Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.7 The Fan

We've seen enough: Matt Canada has to go

Steelers average 15.3 points a game, the second worst in the NFL and they’re fourth worst in yards per game. Instead of moving down the field, the Canada offense continues to dink and dunk/
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy