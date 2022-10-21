Read full article on original website
Colorado River Museum has much to offer￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Truth, beauty, precision and, of course, history are hallmarks of every museum, and the Colorado River Museum, at Community Park, hits every mark. “Curators want to tell stories that engage the museum visitor, that inform while they entertain, and that relate to the museum’s community and mission,” said David Kramer, M.A., Public Historian.
Nelson outspoken on variances, panhandling issues￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Council member Deana Nelson isn’t one for mincing words and she let them fly at the October 18 council meeting. Nelson was blunt in her criticism of a request for a variance from a 2006 agreement that Walleck Ranch developers would extend a water main to Gordon Drive.
Lake Mohave drawdown will aid in harvesting razorback suckers￼
LAKE MOHAVE – The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering water levels in Lake Mohave to aid in harvesting razorback suckers (Xyrauchen texanus) from lakeside rearing ponds. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River, and the drawdown is part of annual river operations which are timed to coincide with conservation activities for the fish. Lake Mohave will steadily lower from its current elevation of 637 feet above mean sea level (msl) to an elevation of about 633 feet msl by the week of Oct. 24 and will remain at approximately the same elevation for about one week. The lake level will begin to rise at the end of October and is estimated to reach an elevation of 639 feet msl by the end of November. Boaters should use caution when navigating the lake, as areas, especially downstream of Hoover Dam, will be shallower than normal.
Trial dates set for three public-profile cases￼
KINGMAN – Mohave County Judge Doug Camacho and various attorneys spent about an hour on trial calendar management matters on Thursday afternoon, October 20. Schedules for three trials with public profiles were addressed. Parties agreed to a firm November 14 start date for the trial of Terry Fichtelman, Lake...
Kingman man connected to at least six deaths, two others arrested
MOHAVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities connect a young Kingman man to at least six deaths, including his own by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths of five others are linked to Hunter McGuire, 26. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said McGuire and his girlfriend Samantha...
Hungry man breaks into Dairy Queen￼
KINGMAN – A down on his luck Kingman man reportedly alerted police that he set a dumpster fire outside and that he was entering a closed business to eat some food. Sure enough, 32-year-old Mark Rogers was inside the Stockton Hill Road Dairy Queen when officers arrived at the property about 3:00 a.m. Friday, October 21.
Lee Williams scores nine touchdowns in blowout win￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School (LWHS) Volunteers offense put on a show for their home crowd, defeating Flagstaff 63-10. (Sr) QB Troy Edwards put together a solid game passing for 241 yds and four touchdowns. The Vols’ receiving core was electric again and unguardable with (Jr) Devin White and (So) Reily Feil both having nearly 100 yards each. D. White moved himself in the fifth ranking in yards for all receivers in 4A for Arizona. R. Feil also found himself moving up to ninth in the state. Offensive touchdowns were scored by R. Feil and Kruz Yocum with two each. D. White, Thomas Doxtader, Gabe Garcia and Izaiah Orozco all contributed with one touchdown each. The defense came up huge in the game also. Noah Petrauschke had a defensive touchdown with an interception return for a TD. The defense as a team had a total of four interceptions and one fumble recovery by Colton King in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on Flagstaff. The Vols’ record is now 5-2 and looking to keep the winning mindset going as they travel to Prescott (5-2) this Friday night.
