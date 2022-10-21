New Mexico State homecoming game postponed after sudden death of San Jose State football player

LAS CRUCES - Saturday afternoon's football game between New Mexico State and San Jose State has been postponed following the tragic death early Friday morning of a Spartans player.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," SJSU athletics director Jeff Konya said in a statement. "The San José State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

SJSU freshman running back Camdan McWright was killed in an apparent traffic accident on Friday near the San Jose State campus, according to reports .

"In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, the decision has been made to postpone the game," stated Mario Moccia, New Mexico State's athletics director. "All of Aggie Nation's thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family, the Spartan football program, the San José State athletic department and university."

Saturday's contest is the homecoming game for New Mexico State and the school's homecoming activities such as the tailgating and parade will still happen as scheduled, and there will be a short program at Aggie Memorial Stadium, beginning at 4 p.m

"(NM State football coach Jerry Kill) was in on the discussions today with leadership, and the San Jose State leadership and is fully supportive of this," Moccia said. "He certainly understands the magnitude of loss and where football fits in that loss."

It's unclear if the game will be rescheduled for a future season as Saturday's game was the second game in a home-and-home contract with the Aggies playing at SJSU last year.

Moccia said a decision would not be made anytime soon regarding the San Jose State game, but the school will begin deciding if scheduling another team this season is possible as the Aggies have an open week on Nov. 5.

San Jose State does not have another open week and the Spartans are currently a first-place team in contention for a possible berth in the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 3. But Moccia said a future game against the Spartans is a possibility.

"Our main focus today was to get our ducks in a row with all of the folks who were coming in for homecoming," Moccia said. "It's not a decision that needs to be made today or tomorrow. We need to discuss it with the NCAA, as well, and that is not something that happens in an hour or two. We have to sit down and dig deep into all of the scenarios on the board."

The Aggies next scheduled game is Oct. 29 at UMass.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State homecoming game postponed after sudden death of San Jose State football player