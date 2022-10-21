Read full article on original website
Related
thecitymenus.com
Entrenched Coaching Launches in Carrollton
For those of you who frequent Chick-fil-A in Carrollton, you might have been cheerfully greeted by Samuel Mancas. For many years, Samuel has led those joining the team at Chick-fil-A with humility, life perspective, and creativity. Using those skills, he recently launched his own business, Entrenched Coaching. We recently sat...
Over 500 Paulding County students receive laptops through new initiative
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County School District has issued more than 500 laptops to students. It’s all thanks to a new program called “1:1.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ritch Middle School students were the first to receive the much-needed...
Cobb County elementary selected as Hank Aaron All-Star School
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County elementary school is receiving local recognition. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Green Acres Elementary in Smyrna was selected as Cobb County’s inaugural Hank Aaron All-Star School winner. Since 2019, the Atlanta Braves “adopt” an Atlanta school...
Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
The Citizen Online
Are you among at least 123 disenfranchised voters in Peachtree City?
One Peachtree City voter had a tough time voting. One resident of Legacy Ridge at Peachtree City is 96 years old and legally blind. A kind friend picked her up and transported her to the Fayette County Elections Office Early Voting location so she could cast her vote. At 96, time is of the essence.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Melt Yard opening soon
By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
The Citizen Online
Girl, 14, admits in juvenile court she started Peachtree City Walmart fire, says DA
Under state’s first offender law, her sentence can’t be made public — The 14-year-old Peachtree City girl responsible for setting the Aug. 24 fire that caused significant damage to the Walmart superstore on Peachtree City’s west side appeared in juvenile court on Oct. 21 on charges of 1st degree arson, where she admitted starting the fire.
thecitymenus.com
A Wish Comes True, Wishbone Reopens in Newnan
In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia grad student defies medical expectations, 25 years after devastating diagnosis
ATLANTA - Linseigh Green of Johns Creek, Georgia, has spent 25 years defying the odds, a survivor of a harrowing intestinal disease known as Necrotizing Enterocolitis, or NEC. "I was diagnosed with NEC when I was two weeks old," Green said. "But, from the moment that I was born, I was sick. I went straight from the delivery room to the NICU."
Newnan Times-Herald
Man exonerated for 2018 pastor attack in Coweta
A man was found not guilty by a Coweta County jury for aggravated battery after a physical altercation with a pastor in 2018. Levi William Beyer was charged with aggravated assault in Nov. 2018 for an alleged attack on Pastor Tamarkus Cook near St. Smyrna Baptist Church. Beyer’s attorney, Matthew...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Developer breaks ground on 279-apartment community in LaGrange
Atlanta-based multifamily investor Vista Residential Partners broke ground on the development of the Creekview Vista community in LaGrange. Situated on 36 acres at 1705 Hamilton Road, the 279-unit complex will be part of a larger master-planned community, which will include single-family homes on an adjacent parcel and restaurant and retail space at the entrance.
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill jury reaches 2 of 7 verdicts, says it's deadlocked on 5 more
ATLANTA — A jury says it has deadlocked over five of seven charges in the case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Jurors told a federal judge at 2:35 p.m. on Monday they'd reached verdicts for two counts. Because Judge Eleanor Ross ordered the jury of seven women...
Comments / 0