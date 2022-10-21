ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Hurricane Ian did a job on this Florida billboard. See ‘new’ car ad it unearthed

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian spread a wide wrath of destruction when it made landfall in Southwest Florida last month.

While it ravaged homes, flooded streets and ripped down buildings, it unearthed a bit of a time capsule in Cape Coral.

An eagle-eyed local spotted a blast from the past on a large billboard above busy Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

On her public Facebook page, Chastity Roark posted a picture of the relic, an ad for “The New Dodge Caravan.”

READ MORE: Iconic ‘God is Love’ sign still remains after Hurricane Ian in Florida

The completely intact promo features a gleaming red minivan, one door slid open: “See Your Gold Star Dodge Dealer.”

“Unless I’m missing something, Ian peeled off enough layers of this billboard to take us back to 1996,” joked Roark in her caption.

Jay Ganzi, the managing partner of Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership down the road, told NBC2 he was “ shocked ” to see what Ian had uncovered.

“I would love to say there has been a mass Caravan demand,” Ganzi said of the model that was discontinued in 2020. “But there has not.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theknighttimes.net

The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005

Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state park

Koreshan State Park-one of the most haunted Florida state parksKai Schreiber on Flickr.com. For whatever reason, each year without fail once summer ends and fall starts to set in, I start to kick myself for not going camping all those months of warm weather. And now that I live in Florida, I'm kicking myself extra hard, because not only is the weather warm (and brutally hot, for several of the months), there are also amazing places to go camping all over the state. And, if you've been following along with me from the start, you'll know where my mind always wanders. That's right. I started snooping around for haunted Florida state parks. It's embarrassing to admit, but I knew very little about the camping sites around the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Man Dies From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Helping Clean Up From Hurricane Ian

Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian wipes out nest of famed bald eagles

FORT MYERS (AP) - The most devastating storm in Fort Myers history wiped out the main nesting location for Harriet and M15, the famous North Fort Myers eagle couple whose lives are streamed across the globe during nesting season. "Their nest was completely demolished during Ian - not a stick left and many of their foundational branches broke off," said Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, whose family owns the land where the eagle nest is located. "After the storm passed, I remember having this gutted feeling that they were harmed, the trees had fallen and they wouldn't return to the area but to...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter

Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy