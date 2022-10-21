Hurricane Ian did a job on this Florida billboard. See ‘new’ car ad it unearthed

Hurricane Ian spread a wide wrath of destruction when it made landfall in Southwest Florida last month.

While it ravaged homes, flooded streets and ripped down buildings, it unearthed a bit of a time capsule in Cape Coral.

An eagle-eyed local spotted a blast from the past on a large billboard above busy Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

On her public Facebook page, Chastity Roark posted a picture of the relic, an ad for “The New Dodge Caravan.”

READ MORE: Iconic ‘God is Love’ sign still remains after Hurricane Ian in Florida

The completely intact promo features a gleaming red minivan, one door slid open: “See Your Gold Star Dodge Dealer.”

“Unless I’m missing something, Ian peeled off enough layers of this billboard to take us back to 1996,” joked Roark in her caption.

Jay Ganzi, the managing partner of Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership down the road, told NBC2 he was “ shocked ” to see what Ian had uncovered.

“I would love to say there has been a mass Caravan demand,” Ganzi said of the model that was discontinued in 2020. “But there has not.”