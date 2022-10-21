ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program

Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE
polk-county.net

Polk County Road Closure Roundup

Bartow, Fla. (October 19, 2022) — Heavy construction projects countywide continue to slow Polk drivetimes. Mt. Pisgah Road north of County Line Road (Hardee/Highlands) near Fort Meade remains closed until Wednesday, October 26 as crews repair a washout that undermined a portion of the northbound travel lane. Traffic is being detoured along Berquist Road and County Line Road to U.S. Highway 17 to bypass closure and work zone.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts

Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL

