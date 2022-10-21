Read full article on original website
Related
Corps of Engineers warns of fraudulent Blue Roof contractors
A 16-digit number could be your key to identifying fraudulent repair contractors claiming to represent Operation Blue Roof.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
WESH
Residents in Kissimmee neighborhood using portable toilets as water system inspections are underway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been about three weeks since Hurricane Ian came through Central Florida, and the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood is still under a mandatory evacuation notice. The entrance of the neighborhood is still taped off, but some residents have found their way back in, and...
Early voting starts Monday in most Central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting starts in many Central Florida counties starting on Monday and voters are gearing up to make their voices heard. Early voting offers benefits for voters, including flexibility when it comes to when and where citizens can vote. Unlike election day voting, citizens don’t need...
polk-county.net
Polk County Road Closure Roundup
Bartow, Fla. (October 19, 2022) — Heavy construction projects countywide continue to slow Polk drivetimes. Mt. Pisgah Road north of County Line Road (Hardee/Highlands) near Fort Meade remains closed until Wednesday, October 26 as crews repair a washout that undermined a portion of the northbound travel lane. Traffic is being detoured along Berquist Road and County Line Road to U.S. Highway 17 to bypass closure and work zone.
10 Things We Love About Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
When we say you have to see it to believe how incredible it really is, we mean it when it comes to Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland. This brand-new privately built park on the outskirts of downtown Lakeland is a new place to play in Tampa Bay and we have a feeling it will quickly […]
Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Longboat Observer
Myakka animal sanctuary survives despite extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
It was late on Sept. 28 when Hurricane Ian was whipping across the Farmhouse Animal and Nature Sanctuary in Myakka City, causing owners Dave and Lisa Burns to brave 100-miles-per-hour winds to check on the reserve's 120 animals. Lisa Burns looked into a pasture where four horses were huddled together....
plantcityobserver.com
Federal Programs Available to Assist With Disaster Recovery Efforts
Seek assistance before time runs out. SBA program is November 28th for the physical property damage for homeowners, businesses and renters, and nonprofits. In the aftermath of a disaster, misconceptions about disaster assistance can often prevent survivors from applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). A good rule of thumb: just register.
businessobserverfl.com
Atlanta developer working in 190 build-to-rent units in Manatee County
An Atlanta real estate developer has bought 20 acres of land in Bradenton and plans to construct 186 built-to-rent townhouses on the site. RangeWater Real Estate, which declined to disclose the cost of the project, is expecting to begin work later this fall, with the first residents moving in October 2023.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Tanker trucks of syrup, pollen donated to save 1.6B bees impacted by Ian
Hundreds of Florida beekeepers have come to Winter Haven seeking help after losing tens of thousands of colonies when Hurricane Ian unleashed powerful winds and rain.
Bonnet Springs Park will hold grand opening throughout this weekend
LAKELAND, Fla. — After years of development, Bonnet Springs Park had its grand opening commence Saturday, set to continue throughout the weekend. Right outside of downtown Lakeland, the 168-acre park serves to unify the city’s diverse population by providing unique opportunities in education and recreation. Previously a railyard,...
Florida Governor DeSantis To Speak LIVE In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be LIVE in Polk County, Florida, on a campaign stop Saturday. On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
5 Surprisingly Affordable Retirement Communities
Retirement can be a glorious stage of life for many folks, but it also heralds a time when finances tend to become much tighter since people generally stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get...
Comments / 1