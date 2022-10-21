ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Bend Tribune

'The Nation's Report Card' shows declines in reading, math. Here's how Indiana students did

As educators, community members and parents work to help kids catch up from pandemic-related learning loss through accelerated learning and high dosage tutoring, national test scores published Monday prove a loss already felt in America's schools.  Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show dramatic and sobering declines in math and reading scores for the nation's fourth and eighth graders, laying bare the ways pandemic-related disruptions damaged American students'...
INDIANA STATE
Colorado Newsline

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
NEVADA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Sununu and Sherman spar over abortion, school funding, energy policy

Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, and his Democratic challenger, Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, sparred over abortion, energy policy, and education during an occasionally heated gubernatorial debate hosted by the Bulletin, NHPR, and NHPBS on Tuesday.   The two candidates found common ground on some issues, including support for law enforcement and enthusiasm for […] The post Sununu and Sherman spar over abortion, school funding, energy policy appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy