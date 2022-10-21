Read full article on original website
'The Nation's Report Card' shows declines in reading, math. Here's how Indiana students did
As educators, community members and parents work to help kids catch up from pandemic-related learning loss through accelerated learning and high dosage tutoring, national test scores published Monday prove a loss already felt in America's schools. Results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show dramatic and sobering declines in math and reading scores for the nation's fourth and eighth graders, laying bare the ways pandemic-related disruptions damaged American students'...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near
WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency. Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Sununu and Sherman spar over abortion, school funding, energy policy
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields, and his Democratic challenger, Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, sparred over abortion, energy policy, and education during an occasionally heated gubernatorial debate hosted by the Bulletin, NHPR, and NHPBS on Tuesday. The two candidates found common ground on some issues, including support for law enforcement and enthusiasm for […] The post Sununu and Sherman spar over abortion, school funding, energy policy appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
