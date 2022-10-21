ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Election monitors to watch…the election monitors (Oct. 25, 2022)

On Tuesday’s show: Harris County and Houston officials have sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting federal election monitors observe the election monitors whom the Texas Secretary of State and Texas Attorney General offices are sending to the county. We discuss what this means for this year’s midterm elections now that early voting is underway.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ProPublica

Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto

The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Harris County Opens Early-Voting for Mid-terms Today With Monitors Galore

Amid allegations about election security, as Harris County opens its polling places for early voting in the mid-terms today, election workers and local officials will be accompanied by election inspectors dispatched from the Texas Secretary of State’s office and Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. In past elections, election...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
texassignal.com

The County That Could Decide Everything

With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

A Guide to Early Voting

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Early voting is underway in Texas. Recently, there have been questions and concerns raised over how to vote and the security...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

