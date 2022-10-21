Read full article on original website
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Election monitors to watch…the election monitors (Oct. 25, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: Harris County and Houston officials have sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting federal election monitors observe the election monitors whom the Texas Secretary of State and Texas Attorney General offices are sending to the county. We discuss what this means for this year’s midterm elections now that early voting is underway.
Greg Abbott’s power grab: Republican overrides officials — and judges — to push Texas further right
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for ProPublica's Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox as soon as they are published. Also, sign up for The Brief,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
2022 early voting turnout in Harris County slightly lagging behind last midterm in 2018
Halfway through the second day of early voting, more than 110,000 people in Texas' largest county had cast their ballots in a key midterm election for the Houston area and the state at large. More than 60,000 in-person votes were tallied in Harris County on Monday, the first day of...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Crime and partisanship are likely to be the main factors deciding the Harris County Judge’s race
Judge Lina Hidalgo, the Democratic incumbent, faces a stiff, well-financed challenge by Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer. What issues do you want your county officials to be focusing on? Tweet your answer to @ASchneider_HPM. Listen. Early voting begins today across Texas. One of the most important contests on the ballot...
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for Beto
The San Antonio Express-News is the fourth major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
Houston Chronicle
Watch: Two Houston rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved. After U.S. Rep....
Texas AG Paxton announces new elections oversight team. Does he have the authority?
He said the team consisting of lawyers, investigators and support staff will look at alleged violations of the Texas Election Code to ensure elections are transparent and secure.
Houston Press
Harris County Opens Early-Voting for Mid-terms Today With Monitors Galore
Amid allegations about election security, as Harris County opens its polling places for early voting in the mid-terms today, election workers and local officials will be accompanied by election inspectors dispatched from the Texas Secretary of State’s office and Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. In past elections, election...
texassignal.com
The County That Could Decide Everything
With early voting starting today, all eyes are on the voters of Texas. And one county could portend where the state is heading. Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth, has been one of the fastest growing areas of the state. And slowly, the state’s third most populous county has been trending democratic. In 2020, Joe Biden narrowly carried the state by less than one percentage point.
New poll shows heated race for Harris County judge is too close to call
HOUSTON — As early voting begins in Texas, one of the hottest races to watch is for Harris County judge where Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. According to a new University of Houston poll, Mealer holds a slight lead with Election Day just two...
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
Illegal voting charges dropped in southeast Texas
Hervis Rogers waited in the rain six hours the night of March 3, 2020, to vote in the Democratic primary. He was the last in line and left the precinct police place at Texas Southern University in Houston after midnight.
bigjolly.com
Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane
In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, Oct. 28. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
houstonpublicmedia.org
A Guide to Early Voting
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Early voting is underway in Texas. Recently, there have been questions and concerns raised over how to vote and the security...
Comments / 3