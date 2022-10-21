Read full article on original website
y'allaremean
4d ago
This is amazing. I wish there was a witness POV. I'd put my money on the concrete worker being closest to accurate.
Driver strikes pedestrian: Medina Police Blotter
Police reported a traffic accident with injuries at 12:40 p.m. Oct. 23 involving a car and a pedestrian. There were no further details at the time of the report. Police responded to a call about an unauthorized use of a vehicle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 21 and arrested the suspect at his home on outstanding warrants.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and police are now asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren
There's a large police presence after a body was found near the intersection of North Street and North Park Avenue in Warren.
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Son causes disturbance after parents take away phone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 10, police were dispatched to a disturbance at an Inglewood Court address. The officer was told that it was a domestic violence incident. However, upon arrival they learned that the incident stemmed from a son becoming upset about the fact that his parents took away his phone. All...
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mailbox theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report that he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said that a week earlier, he had mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outdoor Royalton Road Post Office mailbox.
13abc.com
Perkins Township police photo for shoplifter goes viral
PERKINS TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A local police department trying to catch an alleged thief on Facebook turns into a viral post and lots of people were not happy about it. It showed a woman in Erie County shoplifting diapers at a Walmart. Many of the comments took issue with police posting someone who potentially couldn’t afford them.
cleveland19.com
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
Motorcycle crash in Lake County kills 33-year-old man
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday when he was involved in a crash on an exit ramp from Ohio 2, police say. Few details were released on the crash, which was reported at about 4:37 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The rider was pronounced dead at UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, according to a news release.
3 trapped under car that crashed into apartment
Three people were in the apartment when the car drove through the wall. All three were trapped under the car.
Driver walks away from police during traffic stop: Brunswick Police Blotter
A driver was pulled over in a parking for an expired registration at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 26. The driver reportedly began walking away and ignoring the officer’s commands. He was cited for expired plates and obstructing official business, and his vehicle was towed. Theft: Center Road. A cashier at...
Euclid police officer who shot Luke Stewart failed to turn on his dash camera, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Euclid police officer who shot and killed Luke Stewart in 2017 testified in a civil trial on Tuesday that he did not turn on his dashboard camera or his emergency lights before he approached the car where Stewart was asleep. Matthew Rhodes’ failure to turn on...
Watch: Parma police stop wrong-way driver just before freeway
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver going the wrong way up a ramp to a busy local highway, even blowing past arrows and signs.
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and RTA police are investigating after shots were fired at an RTA bus Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Broadway and Cable Avenues. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. Fred Young lives on the block and heard the...
Strongsville auto repair shop to relocate from West 130th Street to Pearl Road
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An automotive repair shop that has been in business for about four years in Strongsville plans to relocate from the east-central part of town to the south end. Chieffalo’s Auto Repair, now at the northwest corner of Ohio 82 and West 130th Street, received permission in September...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
Man, 86, dies in house fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An 86-year-old man died Tuesday in a house fire on the city’s West Side, according to fire officials. The fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. at a home on Grayton Road near Parkmount Avenue, according to fire officials. Two other occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.
2 people found dead in house fire in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning after a fire at a home in the North Hill neighborhood, authorities say. Firefighters responded to the home on the 600 block of Carpenter Street at about 10 a.m. and found it engulfed in flames, authorities say. The two victims were found in a bedroom of the home.
