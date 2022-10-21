Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Greene County. The Imagination Library is a free book program for children up to the age of 5. Seventeen of the 29 counties in the central Virginia region have a program for kids to receive books every month in the mail.
NBC 29 News
Dairy Market hosts pumpkin painting party for Totes Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pumpkin party at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville is giving kids the chance to get in on the seasonal spirit. The market holds Totes Tuesdays for kids every week. Oct. 25, they got to paint pumpkins and do other activities. “They’ve made cookies, done arts...
hburgcitizen.com
Will an old building’s next chapter include Harrisonburg’s new independent book store?
Amanda Friss says Harrisonburg is ready for a new local book store, so she is preparing to launch Parentheses Books with plans to open it in the spring. Friss is launching her Kickstarter campaign Monday to generate start-up funds for the shop. It will be located on the corner of...
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old.
NBC 29 News
1st Two Up Wine Down festival held at JSAAHC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A festival in Charlottesville is giving people a chance to sip some wine while making connections. Two Up Wine Down was held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center Sunday, October 23. The event aimed to highlight diversity in both wines and the community. “The...
NBC 29 News
Bellair Farm hosts annual fall festival
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Bellair Farm is welcoming locals and tourists to its annual Fall Festival. The weekend was filled with farm animals, mazes, food, and more. The farm says it wouldn’t be able to continue without the community. “We want to grow your vegetables, we want to...
The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’
Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
WHSV
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
NBC 29 News
Explore records of Augusta County World Wars veterans
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court (ACCC) and Augusta County Genealogical Society (ACGS) have announced that they will be making military records from World War 1 and World War 2 available to the public this Veterans Day. This is the first time these records will be available...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man is charged in connection with a noose placed on the University of Virginia’s statue of Homer last month. The UVA Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that Shane Dennis was taken into custody yesterday without incident. He is charged with displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate.
Augusta Free Press
Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members
A golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts may be on the property, and members still enjoy special benefits, but Orchard Creek is no longer Waynesboro’s Country Club. Owned and operated by Teresa and David Gauldin since January 2020, Orchard Creek offers Sunday Brunch, theme nights on Thursdays and multiple special events in their restaurant.
NBC 29 News
Ruckersville store: ‘Pumpkin season has been great’
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pumpkin season is underway, and business owners say they’ve received thousands of pumpkins to make sure everyone is prepared for their fall decorations. Len Lamm, owner of the Corner Store Garden Center, says this year’s pumpkin picking season has been great. “Everything’s locally raised...
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County woman with second-degree murder, as well as use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, October 25, that emergency responders were called out to the 2100 block of Stony Point Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. When they arrived 15 minutes later they found a person dead from a gunshot to the head.
cbs19news
Items Including a Letter Found at the Homer Statue on UVA Grounds This Morning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University Police were notified about several items, including a letter, left at the Homer statue around 7:45 AM on Saturday, October 22. The items left included two masks, a "civil peace flag," a Christian cross, and a sealed envelope with a letter inside seemingly written to Homer.
NBC 29 News
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People are looking for answers after several people were shot on the Downtown Mall over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two injured. The Charlottesville Police Department says officers were called out to the scene along West Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, October 24. Two men had gotten into a fight inside a bar, where shots were fired. More shots were then fired outside. One victim, later identified as Devonn J. Wilson, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased at that UVA Medical Center. Two bystanders were struck by the gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both women are in stable condition and recovering.
wina.com
Albemarle man in custody for Homer statue noose incident on Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – UVa Police has in custody a suspect accused of putting a noose around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn back on September 7. In consultation with Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley, police Monday took into custody 34-year old Shane Dennis of Albemarle County. He’s charged with “displaying a noose on the property of another or a highway or other public place with intent to intimidate”. It’s a Class 6 felony that could carry 1-to-5 years in jail, and a fine up to $2500.
NBC 29 News
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details. The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with...
NBC 29 News
RSV in local schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After two years of dealing with COVID-19, schools across the country are now concerned with another virus going around. A high school in Stafford County recently saw more than half of its student body call out with flu-like symptoms. Charlottesville-area schools haven’t seen those kinds...
Nelson Sheriff Officers Looking For Missing Teen Girl
Law enforcement agencies across the area are looking for 16 year old Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, Virginia. She was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on October 22, 2022 at her home in Faber of East Nelson County, Virginia. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department posted the following message on their Facebook page Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
