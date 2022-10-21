Read full article on original website
In-person early voting begins in WVa ahead of Election Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginians who want to vote in person before Election Day can start casting ballots Wednesday at their local courthouses and other community polling locations. Early voting is available in all 55 counties in West Virginia until Nov. 5, three days before the Nov. 8...
Arizona elections office wants rural board's vote count plan
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top state elections office on Tuesday ordered a rural county board to spell out in writing exactly how it plans to tally ballots in the midterm elections after it voted 2-1 to approve a “100% county wide hand count audit” of the votes.
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a...
Ousted Tennessee ex-lawmaker arrested on DUI charge in crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee lawmaker who was expelled from his seat in 2016 is facing charges for a downtown Nashville car crash of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. According to an arrest affidavit, former Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham was in the...
Students to receive new coats in 2 Tennessee counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats. According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee's initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state.
Dismissal of DUI case against ex-attorney general sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
Michigan schools fight teacher mental health crisis
LANSING – Pandemic-stressed teachers in the Eastern Upper Peninsula Intermediate School District draw for prizes each month to boost their morale. “Teachers donate a little money each month, maybe to be able to wear jeans on Friday,” said Joe Sbar, a school psychologist for the district. “This money is pooled, and used to buy prizes, like a gift card that is then raffled off.”
MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND
TAMARACK, Minn. (AP) — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to...
Powerball jackpot swells to enticing $625 million
The Powerball drawing for Oct. 24 has swelled to a mind-numbing $625 million jackpot. According to the Michigan Lottery, the jackpot would have a cash option of $300 million. "If a lucky player wins the $625 million jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won," a Michigan Lottery press release reads. "Tonight’s drawing will be the 35th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. One ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot."
Sneezing, wheezing: COVID, flu or just another typical Illinois fall?
So far, it's been a typical October in Illinois as people are sneezing, coughing, and making sure a tissue is always handy. However, it can be difficult to tell if the sufferer has an allergy, a cold, the flu, or even COVID-19, especially during the first couple of days after the symptoms show up, said Dr. Anthony Griffin, chief medical officer for Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said. The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.
Wet, sloppy winter in store for Illinois
Illinois residents are getting a look at what this winter season could feel like across the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released its three-month outlook from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023, which forecasts what the winter could bring. It does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as "snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance."
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Monday after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert, authorities said. Ezekiel Lamar Love, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. No deputies...
Wet, sloppy winter in store for Michigan
Michigan residents are getting a look at what this winter season could feel like across the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released its three-month outlook from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023, which forecasts what the winter could bring. It does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as "snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance."
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
Journalist ventures out in the Thumb to find ghosts
After all, local history involving those who settled what would become Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac counties dates back more than a century. Surely there must be numerous old houses and buildings in the region purported to be haunted?. Well, no, actually. I spoke with local historians, law enforcement officers, folks...
Fiber-optic network to boost Waverly internet speed
Internet speeds in Waverly will soon get a boost as Royell Communications is laying fiber-optic network cable throughout the city. City Clerk Mark Samaras said most of the people in town already use Royell for internet service, so a lot of things, other than the speed of the internet, will remain the same after they finish working.
