Wichita, KS

KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

KBI report shows decrease in reported domestic violence incidents in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s 2021 Domestic Violence, Stalking and Sexual Assault in Kansas report shows a decrease in reported incidents of domestic violence in Wichita. In 2020, Wichita police saw 7,848 reported incidents, compared to 5,793 in 2021. Advocates in Wichita said it could...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early rise in flu cases is causing concern among doctors as the U.S. also deals with COVID-19 and RSV. 12 News spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Garold Minns who discussed the response to three viruses in circulation, what some doctors call a “a triple threat,” and how to tell the difference between them.
WICHITA, KS
Aviation International News

Bombardier Wichita Machinists Approve New Contract

International Association of Machinists (IAM) at Bombardier’s U.S. headquarters in Wichita earlier this month ratified a new three-year contract. The contract calls for general wage increases of 6.5 percent in the first year, 4 percent in the second year, and 3 percent in the third year. They also will...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE

