Wichita City Council discusses rental regulations, Cedric Lofton task force update
The city is proposing three options to regulate rentals, depending on zoning regulations in the neighborhood. The public has supported licensing requirements but differ on how much that should cost.
County official: Stand your ground not the reason DA declined charges in Lofton death
The Sedgwick County Commission is debating whether to make lobbying for a state-level review of the immunity statute a legislative priority in 2023.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
KBI report shows decrease in reported domestic violence incidents in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s 2021 Domestic Violence, Stalking and Sexual Assault in Kansas report shows a decrease in reported incidents of domestic violence in Wichita. In 2020, Wichita police saw 7,848 reported incidents, compared to 5,793 in 2021. Advocates in Wichita said it could...
‘Triple threat:’ Doctors express concern with 3 viruses in circulation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early rise in flu cases is causing concern among doctors as the U.S. also deals with COVID-19 and RSV. 12 News spoke with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Garold Minns who discussed the response to three viruses in circulation, what some doctors call a “a triple threat,” and how to tell the difference between them.
This new showroom is as sleek as an Apple store, but it’s not selling electronics
A longtime Kansas business that hasn’t always had a Wichita presence now has a new Wichita showroom that its president compares to the sleek interior of an Apple store.
Bombardier Wichita Machinists Approve New Contract
International Association of Machinists (IAM) at Bombardier’s U.S. headquarters in Wichita earlier this month ratified a new three-year contract. The contract calls for general wage increases of 6.5 percent in the first year, 4 percent in the second year, and 3 percent in the third year. They also will...
Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
Incoming WPD Police Chief lays out list of top priorities
From recruitment to the use of body-worn cameras, Wichita's new police chief is putting together his list of top priorities leading up to his official start date December 5.
Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
WPD seizes guns, roughly 1 million fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation
Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.
Death of nationally renowned physician is ‘a big loss for . . . the Wichita community’
A Wichita physician, who made a big impact in Wichita with his medical practice and on the national stage with a product he helped develop, has died.
New development in deadly hit-and-run case outside Arrowhead could be potential game-changer
A 19-year-old man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside Arrowhead Stadium last year is back in court.
Man attempts to rob Quik Trip, implies device is in bag
A man attempted to rob a Quik Trip just west of downtown Wichita. It happened Monday evening at Douglas and Seneca in the Historic Delano District.
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
The most popular Halloween costumes in Wichita, according to Google search data
Witches, Spider-Men and dinosaurs are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the U.S., according to Google's annual Frightgeist report.
Georgia woman seriously injured in car crash northwest of Wichita
A woman from Georgia was seriously injured in a car crash early Tuesday morning.
