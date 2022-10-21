Traffic backed up three miles on I-95 South in Chesterfield, Chippenham exit closed due to tractor-trailer crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Congestion on I-95 South in Chesterfield County is causing back up and delays on Friday afternoon.
Vehicles are backed up approximately three miles as of 1:43 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Drivers in this area should expect delays.
On Chippenham Parkway near the ramp to I-95, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. The south exit ramp is closed as of 3:20 p.m., according to VDOT. The off ramp to I-95 North is blocked.
