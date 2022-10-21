Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
wcn247.com
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. The Sun Journal newspaper reports that Steven H. Downs filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals. A jury in February found Downs guilty of murder and sexual assault in the death of Sophie Sergie in a dorm on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993. He was later sentenced to 75 years in prison. Sergie’s death baffled investigators until a DNA match using genetic genealogy tracing led them to Downs, who was arrested in 2019 in Maine.
wcn247.com
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He's being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen's father reported them missing Oct. 13.
wcn247.com
Former North Dakota tribal official pleads guilty to bribery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former government official of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation accused of accepting bribes and kickbacks from a construction contractor has pleaded guilty to federal charges in North Dakota. Randall Phelan was an elected representative of the governing body of the Three Affiliated Tribes from the end of 2012 to the middle of 2020. Investigators say Phelan used his official position to help the contractor’s business by awarding contracts, fabricating bids and managing fraudulent invoices. His trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. Phelan and two others were originally charged with receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bribery scheme on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The contractor has pleaded guilty to bribery.
wcn247.com
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
wcn247.com
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert. Ezekiel Lamar Love was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. No deputies were hurt. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. Monday. They had received a report of a person damaging property and threatening violence. Love allegedly began shooting at a deputy who was in a marked sheriff's vehicle. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and Love was struck by the gunshots.
wcn247.com
Prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.
wcn247.com
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits has heard conflicting views about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy though it allows for later abortions to prevent substantial harm to a pregnant woman or her death. Martina Badell is a doctor who specializes in maternal and fetal health. She said during trial Tuesday that the exception is unclear and has “hand-tied” doctors in the state. An obstetrician and gynecologist who testified for the state of Georgia said she expects doctors in the state will eventually receive guidance on that exception.
wcn247.com
Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's attorney general says the state has reached a proposed settlement with Texas and Colorado in a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America. The agreement would need court approval, and attorneys for the federal government and two irrigation districts are objecting. The case has been pending before the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly a decade. Texas sued, claiming that groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico was reducing river flows. New Mexico argued it has been shorted on its share of the river. Colorado also has rights to the river. The terms of the proposed deal remain confidential.
wcn247.com
US sued over lack of protection plan for rare grouse
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in one of the country's most prolific areas for oil and gas development. A lawsuit filed Tuesday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is nearly five months late in releasing a final rule outlining protections for the lesser prairie chicken. The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021 proposed adding a Texas and New Mexico population to the endangered species list and a separate population found elsewhere in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado to the threatened list. The Center for Biological Diversity claims decades of stalling by the government is threatening the bird.
wcn247.com
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Fights over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, in their only televised campaign debate. Zeldin vowed Tuesday to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms his first day in office. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and former President Donald Trump. Hochul called Zeldin an “election denier” as she tried to link him to Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020. Hochul has enjoyed a strong lead over Zeldin in much of the polling. But Zeldin has campaigned on calls to reduce a surge in violent crime.
wcn247.com
Heat deaths in Arizona's biggest county outpace last year's
PHOENIX (AP) — This summer was the worst on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona’s largest county, with a record 359 deaths in the desert metro before the end of the six-month heat season. The fatalities in which heat was a factor outpaced the 339 confirmed in 2021 in the county that includes Phoenix. The final number could be higher still, with another 91 deaths in Maricopa County still being investigated. It raises concerns about protecting vulnerable people including the old and the homeless, not only in the desert Southwest where temperatures regularly hit triple digits but in many more temperate cities where climate change has been fueling more intense, frequent heat waves.
wcn247.com
Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.
wcn247.com
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators have proposed fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California. The Zogg fire in Shasta County destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. The California Public Utilities Commission said in its proposed order Tuesday that PG&E failed to remove two failing trees flagged for removal. One fell into a distribution line and started the fire. PG&E says in a statement that it is reviewing the proposed order. It can either comply or request a hearing. PG&E has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter charged by the Shasta County district attorney’s office.
Comments / 0