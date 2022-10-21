Read full article on original website
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
DC celebrates 35th Annual 17th Street High Heel Race
With a light mist falling Tuesday evening, the crowds gathered in the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Northwest D.C. for the the 35th annual High Heel Race. The iconic race is held every year on 17th Street, and hosts thousands of bejeweled and bedazzled runners. Each year on the Tuesday before...
One week until Halloween: DC officials on leaf collection, pumpkin composting
With a week until Halloween, trees in the D.C. area are turning all kinds of magnificent colors — but we all know what happens next. The nation’s capital is getting ready for the autumn-into-winter cleanup traditions — leaf collection, pumpkin composting and, in some years, a dusting of snow.
DC suburbs losing ‘more bang for the buck’ advantage
Homebuyers can still get more space for the money by buying in the D.C. suburbs, but not as much more now. According to real estate firm Redfin, the price per square foot of residential properties in the D.C. suburbs rose an average of 7% in the past 12 months, while the average price per square foot in D.C.’s urban neighborhoods rose less than 1%.
‘Sobering data’: National scores in DC area depict widening achievement gap
Math and reading scores for many students in D.C. area have largely declined, with the region’s most vulnerable students experiencing more significant declines than their peers, according to the latest standardized test data released Monday. D.C.-area officials released data on Monday from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often...
DC fashion icon and milliner Vanilla Beane dies at 103
Vanilla Beane, who was nicknamed “the hat lady,” in D.C. has died at 103. Beane became known as a fashion icon and created unique hats for women. Vanilla Beane opened Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies in Ward 4 in 1979. In the decades since, she served “the African American community that kept the tradition of ornate hats alive, especially in church,” according to a news release from D.C.
DC mayor, police chief urge council to slow down on criminal code rewrite
A D.C. Council committee is moving ahead with plans to debate and vote on a rewrite of the city’s criminal code, something that hasn’t been done in more than a century. There’s widespread agreement that it should be done, and nearly all of it is without controversy.
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there...
